Funko Gets Clown Creepy with New IT: Welcome to Derry Pops

HBO’s upcoming prequel series, IT: Welcome to Derry, is set to hit HBO Max this October in time for Halloween, and Funko is getting out ahead of the game. The wave includes 5 new IT: Welcome to Derry Pops that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Pennywise, Bob Gray, Skeleton Man, and Pop! Town that features Pennywise and his circus wagon. There’s even an exclusive of Pennywise enjoying some, uh… let’s say “punch out of a very strange punchbowl”.

The new series will cover the events before the films It and It: Chapter Two, bringing to the screen King’s interlude chapters from the novel. If you’re the type of fan who will be there front and center when the new show premieres, then head to Entertainment Earth to pre-order the new collection. The common Pops should also be available here on Amazon in the next 24 hours or so. Read below for a list of new Pops along with a link to the lone exclusive in the wave.

IT: Welcome to Derry Snacktime Pennywise Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – Funko Exclusive

– Funko Exclusive IT: Welcome to Derry Pennywise Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

IT: Welcome to Derry Bob Gray Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

IT: Welcome to Derry Skeleton Man Pop! Vinyl Figure

IT: Welcome to Derry Pennywise and Wagon Pop! Town Vinyl Figure

Some have been speculating that IT: Welcome to Derry is more than just a prequel series. Apparently, it might be the start of an entire Stephen King universe, opening the doors to stories beyond the IT novel. The trailers for the new series have included references to both Dick Hallorann (The Shining) and Shawshank Penitentiary (Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption), meaning there’s definitely a possibility that Welcome to Derry is setting up a Stephen King shared universe.



As Comicbook’s Zack Zagranis puts it, “nearly every Stephen King novel contains at least one reference to the author’s other works. Ace Merril from The Body (AKA Stand by Me) shows up in Needful Things, Randal Flagg from The Stand appears in Hearts in Atlantis, etc. All of King’s novels and short stories are part of the same multiverse that fans have dubbed the “Kingverse.””



With Marvel popularizing the connected universe treatment, it’s no wonder that HBO wants their chance to build the next big franchise. King’s literary universe might be the best way to do it.



