Funko King of the Hill Pops Add Hank On Lawn Mower Exclusive

Ah, to enjoy a good ‘ol drink with the boys, maybe over some BBQ, with the smell of freshly mowed grass wafting in every so softly. That’s the dream that the characters over in King of the Hill are enjoying. That and a good daily dose of selling “propane and propane accessories.” Well, Funko was hoping to spread some of that old-fashioned fun with an all-new King of the Hill Funko drop that launched back in April complete with individual Pops of Hank, Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer, an an exclusive 4-Pack. An exclusive Funko Pop Ride that shows off Hank’s lawn-mowing skills was the only holdout, and is now available to order here at Funko for $30. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill Revival

20th Television Animation

The King of the Hill revival series on Hulu is coming on August 4th . In a recent interview with Variety, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich teased that some changes are on the way:



“I think people are going to love the new ‘King of the Hill.’” Erwich teased. “It is so perfect for our times without trying too hard. You see Hank Hill in a whole new way.” Unfortunately, that’s as far as Erwich would go, but the fact that we’ll be seeing Hank in a “whole new way” seems to be true when we pair it with all of the other updates to the series we’ve seen revealed in the past few years. The biggest of which is the fact that the series will be moving King of the Hill’s timeline forward, aging up everyone we know and love. According to voice actress Pamela Adlon, you can expect to see a 21-year-old Bobby with a career as a chef in Dallas. Bobby was 13 when the series came to a close, so that’s 8 years we’ll have to catch up with.

