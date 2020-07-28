Funko Launches a Massive DC Comics Christmas in July Pop Figure Wave
Funko's Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July 2020 event began yesterday with the launch of new Peppermint Lane Pops, A Christmas Story Card Game, and the first The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop advent calendar. Day 2 saw the debut of a massive wave of DC Comics superheroes in festive attire.
In the past Marvel heroes have been the subject of most holiday-themed Funko Pop waves, but they've made up for it in a big way with a massive DC collection that includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, the Joker and more. The collection isn't all about Pop figures either. A wave of DC Comics holiday-themed plush was also released. Below you'll find a complete breakdown of the new releases along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Note that Walmart's Pop figures are the best deal at $8.78 each. The plush run $10.89 at Entertainment Earth and $11.84 at Walmart.
Funko Pops:
- DC Holiday Superman with Sweater Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- Superman with Sweater Pop and Tee - See at Walmart
- DC Holiday Wonder Woman with Lights Lasso Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Holiday Scrooge Batman Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Holiday Rudolph Flash Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Holiday Harley Quinn Pop! Vinyl Figure with Helper Buddy - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Holiday Santa Joker Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Holiday Batman Pop Exclusive - Coming Soon to Hot Topic
- DC Holiday Joker Exclusive - Coming Soon to Target
- DC Holiday Penguin Snowman Exclusive - Coming Soon to Hot Topic
Plush:
- DC Holiday Scrooge Batman Pop! Plush - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Holiday Santa Joker Pop! Plush - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Holiday Rudolph Flash Pop! Plush - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Holiday Holly Quinn with Mallet Pop! Plush - See at Walmart / See at Entertainment Earth
- DC Holiday Pop! Plush Display Case ($64.99) - See at Entertainment Earth
Funko's Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July event runs through tomorrow, July 29th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases via our Funko page.
