Funko Launches a Massive DC Comics Christmas in July Pop Figure Wave

Funko's Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July 2020 event began yesterday with the launch of new Peppermint Lane Pops, A Christmas Story Card Game, and the first The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop advent calendar. Day 2 saw the debut of a massive wave of DC Comics superheroes in festive attire.

In the past Marvel heroes have been the subject of most holiday-themed Funko Pop waves, but they've made up for it in a big way with a massive DC collection that includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, the Joker and more. The collection isn't all about Pop figures either. A wave of DC Comics holiday-themed plush was also released. Below you'll find a complete breakdown of the new releases along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Note that Walmart's Pop figures are the best deal at $8.78 each. The plush run $10.89 at Entertainment Earth and $11.84 at Walmart.

Funko Pops:

Plush:

Funko's Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July event runs through tomorrow, July 29th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases via our Funko page.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.