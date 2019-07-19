Funko’s Marvel Comic-Con 2019 Pop Figure Collection is Complete

One of Funko’s final San Diego Comic-Con Pop figure exclusives for 2019 is Man-Thing, which just went up for pre-order as an Entertainment Earth exclusive. UPDATE: They’re running a queue under the crush, so jump in quickly. At the time of writing the Avengers: Endgame Pop Wong was still available at Walgreens, the Captain Marvel Pop Minn-Erva was available at GameStop, and a comic book version of Gamora was still live at Hot Topic. Odds are they won’t be available much longer, so jump on them while you can.

As noted, the Man-Thing Pop figure completes Funko’s Marvel lineup for SDCC 2019, and it’s one of the two final exclusives from the show. The second figure is also up for grabs right now, and it’s one of the best Pops that Funko released at Comic-Con this year…

Indeed, if you ask us, one of the best shared exclusive Funko Pop figures coming out of San Diego Comic-Con this year is the #760 Jaws Shark Biting Quint. Again, the only place you can get one is right here at Entertainment Earth while supplies last (the rest of the Jaws Funko Pop lineup is available here).

If you want to check out where to find all of the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Funko Pop figures, head on over to our master list! Pickings are slim at the moment, but there’s still time to grab a few gems for your collection.

