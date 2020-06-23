Funko's Marvel Loki Pop Free Comic Book Summer Mystery Box Has Super Rare Bonuses

Free Comic Book Day will be upgraded to Free Comic Book Summer in 2020, and Funko is making the event even better with the Marvel: Loki Pop Mystery Box Previews Exclusive. Actually, the contents aren't a complete mystery - we have a breakdown of what you can expect below. The main draw here is that each box gives you a chance to score some super rare items, up to and including one of 25 Golden Ticket prize packs and one of 12 Pops signed by Funko CEO Brian Mariotti.

Each Marvel Funko Loki Pop Free Comic Book Summer Mystery Box includes a Marvel Loki Pop Previews Exclusive bobble-head figure, one of three PX Loki Pop character T-shirts, and one of three PX Thor #1 Loki variant comics from Donny Cates and Nic Klein which detail Thor’s first adventure as King of Asgard. Now, lets get into the rare items that you might get in the box if you're lucky...

1 in 4 Thor #1 covers feature a design without the “Thor” logo

1 in 10 covers features a purple background

A chance to receive 1 of 25 Golden Tickets which can be redeemed for for a Funko Prize Pack including assorted Funko prototypes

A chance to receive 1 Pop of 12 that have been signed by Funko CEO Brian Mariotti

Even if you don't get any of the super rare bonuses, this box looks like it will be a great addition to your collection. And who knows? You might get lucky. Pre-orders for the box are live via the Entertainment Earth links below for $34.99 in sizes Small to XX-Large with shipping slated for August:

It's only a matter of time before this box sells out completely so grab one while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.