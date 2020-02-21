Funko Pop Games: Marvel’s Avengers Pops Launch at Toy Fair

The first Marvel Funko Pop reveals at New York Toy Fair 2020 are from the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game, which will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s everything you need to know. When you’re ready for the Pop figures, read on…

The lineup of Marvel’s Avengers Funko Pops includes Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Kamala Khan, Black Widow (with a Chase variant – notice the Stark suit), and Taskmaster. All of these figures are available to pre-order now right here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for April.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for an Outback Hulk Pop figure to hit Walmart, an Iron Man variant at Target, a glow-in-the-dark Thor at Amazon, and a glow-in-the-dark Captain America at Best Buy in the near future.

The official description for Marvel’s Avengers describes it as combining “an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience” that will allow you to assemble online into teams of up to four players. Players will be able to “master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats”. The plan is to take gamers on a journey that spans multiple years. You can get up to speed with our previous coverage of the game right here.

You can check out all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

