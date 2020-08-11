Funko's Peanuts Snoopy on Doghouse With Woodstock Deluxe Pop is Live

Funko has just added a Deluxe Pop of Snoopy hanging out at the Doghouse with Woodstock to their Peanuts lineup and it is absolutely delightful. All kinds of childhood memories wrapped up in this one. Suddenly, I feel like having a sno-cone.

Pre-orders for the Peanuts Snoopy on Doghouse Deluxe Pop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with shipping slated for November. Hopefully, a World War 1 flying ace Pop from Funko isn't far behind.

Speaking of childhood memories, Funko recently launched an exciting line of Pop figures based on classic retro toys like Mattel's Barbie dolls and Hasbro's Stretch Armstrong, Mr. Potato Head, and G.I. Joe figures. Here's the breakdown complete with pre-order links:

Note that the Retro Toys lineup also includes a wave of Hasbro Mystery Minis that include additional G.I. Joe characters like Snake Eyes and Cobra Commander along with additional Mr. Potato Head figures, My Pet Monster, and more. You can grab those here on Amazon for $7.99 each. A handful of exclusives (including Mr. Monopoly) will b available here at Target soon. Odds are we'll be seeing full-fledged Pop versions sometime in the near future.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.