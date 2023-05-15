Funko Pops Are Up To 50% Off At Hot Topic: Anime, Marvel, Disney, and More
Today is a good day for Funko Pop bargain hunting because Hot Topic is running a sale that takes up to 50% off a solid collection of figures. Anime, Disney, Marvel, and music are the main themes at the moment, and the lineup of eligible Funko Pops includes plenty of exclusives. You can shop it all right here at Hot Topic while the sale lasts, and we've highlighted some of our favorite picks from the sale below. Just keep in mind that the list of Funko Pop deals could change at any time.
- Funko Pop Blink-182 Pop! Rocks Mark Hoppus Travis Barker & Tom Delonge Figure Set – Hot Topic Exclusive (40% off)
- Funko Disney100 Pop! Mickey Mouse – Hot Topic Exclusive (50% off)
- Funko Universal Monsters Frankenstein & The Bride Figure Set – Hot Topic Exclusive (30% off)
- Funko Pop Attack On Titan Zeke Yeager – Hot Topic Exclusive (30% off)
- Funko Pop Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Nezuko Kamado (In Basket) – Hot Topic Exclusive (50% off)
- Funko Pop Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Momoshiki – Hot Topic Exclusive (30% off)
- Funko Pop Disney Winnie The Pooh Pop! Moment Christopher Robin With Pooh – Hot Topic Exclusive (40% off)
- Funko Pop My Hero Academia Kinoko Komori – Hot Topic Exclusive (50% off)
- Funko Pop Disney Peter Pan Pop! Peter And Shadow Figure Set – Hot Topic Exclusive (40% ooff)
- Funko Pop My Hero Academia Pony Tsunotori – Hot Topic Exclusive (40% off)
- Funko Pop Marvel I Am Groot Pop! Groot With Detonator – Order at Hot Topic (40% off)
- Funko Disney100 Pop! Movie Poster Cinderella – Order at Hot Topic (30% off)
There's no telling how long this sale on Funko Pops will last, so take advantage of it while you can. If you miss out, you can head on over to the Funko section at Hot Topic and filter by promotion. The same is true for Hot Topic's sister site BoxLunch There are always Funko Pop deals available.