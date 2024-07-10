Funko Reveals SDCC Marvel Exclusives for X-Men ’97, Spider-Man, Deadpool, and More

Funko is set to have a big year at San Diego Comic-Con and will have a host of big exclusives for fans to pick up at the show. Whether especially true if you happen to be a Marvel fan, and we’ve got your first look at Funko’s new exclusives in the world of Pops, Loungefly, Mondo, and more! Whether you’re hoping to add more X-Men to your collection, bring in the zany fun of Deadpool, get lost in the world of Spider-Man 2, or just add some amazing Spider-Man swag to your next event, Funko has you covered, and you can get a look at Mister Sinister, Cyclops, Colossus Juggernaut, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Deadpool, and more up-close on the next slide. Here’s the full rundown of Funko’s exclusives this year.

Pop! and More

Funko Pop! Mister Sinister

MSRP: $14.99

Defeat the X-Men alongside Pop! Mister Sinister! This exclusive fiend is prepared to round out your villainous lineup by conquering your Marvel X-Men collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.9-inches tall. Please note: Product will have either the 2024 Summer Convention sticker or the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con sticker on the box. Sticker type is not guaranteed. Customer may purchase up to one piece per household. This item does not qualify for discounts or promotions.



Funko Project Fred Deadpool

MSRP: $295

Welcome to Project Fred, where Funko’s mascot, Freddy, personifies some of the most beloved pop-culture icons. Bring your collection into the future while connecting it to the core brands and moments that sparked your collection in the first place. This edition of Project Fred features Freddy Funko personifying Marvel’s Deadpool. This 11-inch-tall collectible is a substantial and sophisticated addition to a premium collector’s display. Only 750 of this hard vinyl collectible were made and verified with a certificate of authenticity, which makes its addition to your set a cherished specialty. Now it’s your chance to bring together your collection with the Deadpool edition of Project Fred figure.



This notorious, fourth-wall-breaking hero is a Marvel classic. Whether you’re a collector of classic comics or a curator of more modernMarvels, Project Fred isthe perfect piece to complete a Deadpool display or as a statement piece to stand on its own. Collect your very own Merc with a Mouth with this Deadpool edition of Project Fred.



Sleek and eye-catching designs for any collection. The display ideas are only limited by your creativity with Project Fred. Limited units also will be available in-person each day at the Funko Airways booth San Diego Comic Con 2024. Available only through this launch and at San Diego Comic Con, never to be re-released. Only 750 of each made, making these 11-inch-tall, hard vinyl figures exclusive and sturdy additions to your collection.

Loungefly

Loungefly Spider-Man Lenticular Backpack

MSRP: $90

Spidey-senses tingling? Team up with Spider-Man to keep the streets of the city safe! This SDCC-exclusive collection features in-house artwork to give the hero a stylized look. Lenticular details let you see New York through Spider-Man’s eyes, and the webbed background even glows in the dark. This mini backpack makes a heroic addition to any outfit and will keep your belongings safe on your next mission.



Features:

● A Loungefly SDCC exclusive!

● Vegan leather (polyurethane)

● Adjustable shoulder straps

● Rounded front pocket

● Shiny silver hardware

● Applique, metallic, lenticular, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details

● Coordinating inside lining

Dimensions:

10.15″W x 12.5″H x 4″D

This backpack is an officially licensed Marvel product.



Loungefly Spider-Man Accordion Wallet

MSRP: $30

Spidey-senses tingling? Team up with Spider-Man to keep the streets of the city safe! This SDCC-exclusive collection features in-house artwork to give the hero a stylized look. As day turns to night, you’ll even see the webbed background glow in the dark! This wallet makes a heroic addition to any outing and will keep your belongings safe on your next mission.



Features:

● A Loungefly SDCC exclusive!

● Vegan leather (polyurethane)

● Zippered closure

● Shiny silver hardware

● Accordion-style card slots

● Applique, metallic, lenticular, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details

● Coordinating inside lining

Dimensions:

2.75″W x 4.25″H

This wallet is an officially licensed Marvel product.

Mondo

Mondo X-Men ’97 – Cyclops 1:6 Scale Figure – Classic Costume

MSRP: $235

The fearless field leader, our Cyclops 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands, portraits, visors and blast effects. This special Classic Variant is inspired by the Season 1 finale “Tolerance Is Extinction,” and his iconic costume from the 80s.

● Limited to 650 units

● Pre-Order Wednesday, 7/24 only on Mondoshop.com



Mondo Colossus Juggernaut – Soft Vinyl Figure

MSRP: $200

A new champion has taken on the mantle of the Juggernaut, one more powerful than ever before … the Unstoppable Colossus! Measuring in at 12″ tall and 15″ in width, this massive soft vinyl figure features swivel articulation at the arms, fists and boots. Guaranteed to crush everything else on your shelf!

● Limited to 650 units

● Pre-Order Friday, 7/26 only on Mondoshop.com



Mondo Deadpool #41 Poster

MSRP: $80

● Art by Dave Johnson

● 24″” x 36″”

● Edition of 165

● Available exclusively in-booth



Mondo Spider-Man 2 – Original Video Game Soundtrack 2XLP

MSRP: $40

Mondo is proud to present John Paesano’s soundtrack to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the next game in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

Housed in a gatefold jacket and featuring original artwork by Kris Anka, this webstore exclusive will include a unique colorway.

● Edition of 500

● Available exclusively in-booth

Will you be picking up any of these exclusives at SDCC? You can talk all things toys and collectibles with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!

