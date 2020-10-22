Funko's Scooby-Doo With Scooby Snacks Exclusive Pop Has Launched

Funko has launched yet another exclusive in the Scooby-Doo lineup, and this time it's Scoob enjoying some snacks! In fact it looks like he got into the entire bag. Shaggy won't be happy - he wanted to save some of those for himself.

The Scooby-Doo with Scooby Snacks Funko Pop is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $12.50 with shipping slated for November 21st to December 2nd. If it's anything like the Art Series Scooby-Doo exclusive that Hot Topic's sister site BoxLunch recently dropped, it won't last long. When it does sell out, you'll be able to get it here on eBay.

On a related note, Avalon Hill's popular Betrayal at House on the Hill board game has been given a Scooby-Doo spinoff, and it couldn't be a more perfect match.

In the game you'll play as Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, or Fred to explore a mansion, undercover clues, and thwart monsters. Once enough clues have been collected, one player will switch sides to play the role of the villain. If that sounds like fun to you, start practicing your "meddling kids" line now because you can order Scooby-Doo: Betrayal at Mystery Mansion here on Amazon for $29.62 and here at Walmart for $35. Needless to say, it would be a great game to play on Halloween.

Speaking of Halloween and Scooby-Doo, Happy Halloween Scooby-Do is now available via Digital HD and DVD. The synopsis reads:

"Scooby-Doo and Shaggy’s favorite holiday is upon us! With fake monsters and candy galore, Halloween is heaven for these hungry foodies going door to door. But this year, their sweet holiday turns sour when the neighborhood pumpkin patch is infected by toxic ooze, creating high-flying jack-o-lanterns, and a king-sized pumpkin leader squashing everything in its path. It’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang as they team up with their pals, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to solve this mystery of gigantic proportions and save Crystal Cove!"

