Funko Exclusive Art Series Scooby-Doo Pop Figure Arrives Tonight

Funko Pop collectors will be interested to know that a Scooby-Doo Art Series exclusive that features Scoob decked out in bold Mystery Machine paint is set to launch tonight, September 17th. Not only that, a portion of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund. Here's what you need to know to grab one...

Funko's Art Series #11 Scooby-Doo Pop will be available here at BoxLunch (exclusive) starting right around 11pm EST (8pm PST) tonight, September 17th. As part of their #DooGood program with Scooby-Doo and Funko, BoxLunch will donate $1.50 from each Pop sold to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund up to a maximum donation of $30,010,50.

Speaking of exclusive Funko Pops featuring iconic pups, the Pop pictured above is based on a 2013 Gunshow comic strip by KC Green that was about seven years ahead of its time. The This is Fine Dog Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 with shipping slated for December. When it sells out, you can always get one here on eBay.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.