Funko's The Mandalorian Season 2 Bantha and Baby Yoda Pop Figure Arrives Today

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+, and the Pop figure that Funko unveiled for Mando Mondays week 2 offers a spoiler-free look at last week's episode "Chapter 9: The Marshal". Banthas were very prominent in the episode thanks to Tusken Raiders being a main focus.

Star Wars fans were loving the Banthas, so they will probably be very happy to see this new Pop Rides figure. It's based on the scenes featuring The Mandalorian riding a Bantha with The Child (aka Baby Yoda) riding shotgun in a bag.

Pre-orders for The Mandalorian Bantha Funko Pop should go live starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, November 2nd, here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. This appears to be the only The Mandalorian Funko Pop release for Mando Mondays week 2, but this post will be updated with additional figures if they become available.

SPOILER ALERT FOR "The Marshal"

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal" brings Mando and The Child to Tatooine where they meet Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) wearing Boba Fett's armor. Vanth bought the armor from Jawas and was using it to protect the Mos Pelgo settlement. Mando demanded that the armor be returned, but they ended up striking a deal - if Mando agreed to help Vanth protect Mos Pelgo from the Krayt Dragon beast, he would return the armor without conflict. This is where the Tusken Radiers and the Banthas come in.

Vanth, Mando, and the inhabitants of Mos Pelgo begrudgingly joined forces with the Tusken Radiers despite a history of violent clashes. However, their mutual interest in defeating the dragon gave them the numbers they needed to stand a chance against the beast. Not surprisingly, Mando brought the battle to an explosive conclusion.

