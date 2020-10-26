Funko's New Cara Dune and Mythrol Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pop Figures are Live

Disney's first proper Mando Mondays event has included the release of numerous Hasbro figures and a Baby Yoda plush that walks and talks, but it was only a matter of time before Funko got in on the action. They've unveiled a new Cara Dune Pop along with their first Mythrol figure ahead of Season 2 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The inclusion of the Mythrol figure is another indication that the character will play a more substantial role in Season 2. We only saw him briefly in Season 1 - a one-off appearance that concluded abruptly when he was frozen in carbonite. Pre-orders for the Mythrol figure are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

The new Cara Dune Funko Pop appears to feature some new armor - presumably it's something we'll learn more about during the upcoming season. In the context of the series, Gina Carano's character Cara Dune is a former shock trooper who served in the Rebel Alliance and helped restore the Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Pre-orders for the Pop are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

Funko and Walmart also teamed up on a collection of The Mandalorian exclusives that include a coin bag, enamel pin set, and The Child (aka Baby Yoda) backpack. These new items are available to pre-order here at Walmart now.

You can check out more of the featured Mando Mondays releases here via our master list. Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on October 30th.

