Funko's Final SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Pop Figures Arrive Today

Funko's lineup of exclusive Pop figures for San Diego Comic-Con 2020 aka Comic-Con@Home launched last night and early this morning. Not surprisingly, the launch went badly for many fans who tried to get their figures directly from Funko. However, some of the shared exclusives were still available at their respective retailers as of the morning of July 23rd - check out our master list to browse them all. That said, there is one final SDCC 2020 Pop figure release on the schedule.

Entertainment Earth's DC Comics Ra's al Ghul and Invader Zim with Minimoose SDCC 2020 Funko Pop exclusives will be available via the links below at precisely 9am PT (12pm ET) today, July 23rd priced at $15 each. The products will be listed as "not for sale at this time" until then. The Ra's al Ghul Pop will likely sell out first, so jump on that one quickly if you're interested.

DC Comics Ra’s al Ghul Pop - Order Here: "Leader of the League of Assassins, Ra’s al Ghul is stepping out of the shadows of the rogues gallery and into the Funko spotlight."

Invader Zim with Minimoose Pop - Order Here: "Victory is yours, puny earth human! From the Nickelodeon series created by comic book writer and cartoonist Jhonen Vasquez, Zim looks more cute than intimidating holding Minimoose!"

If you're convention sticker hunting, note that the Pop figures above will only be available with summer convention exclusive stickers. The SDCC 2020 sticker Pops were distributed at Funko.com yesterday at random and sold out quickly. If you want to ensure that you get the sticker, you'll need to pick these figure up on eBay once the order and sticker have been confirmed. You can do that for the Ra's al Ghul Pop figure here and the Invader Zim figure here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.