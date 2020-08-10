Funko's Latest PlayStation Pops Include The Last of Us, Death Stranding, and Ratchet and Clank

Funko has teamed up with PlayStation on a new wave of Pop figures based on characters from exclusives The Last of Us, Death Stranding, Ratchet and Clank, and Twisted Metal!

The addition of Joel from The Last of Us is especially interesting since it follows the Ellie Pop released for the launch of The Last of Us Part II. As for the rest of the wave, the Ratchet and Clank Pops come in together as a 2-pack, the Twisted Metal Sweet Tooth with Ice Cream truck is a Pop Ride. However, the Death Stranding Pop figure featuring Norman Reedus with a Bridge Baby on his chest might be the best Pop of the bunch.

All of the new PlayStation Funko Pops are GameStop exclusives that can be pre-ordered via the links below:

While you're there, you might want to check out the Pop figure of Jin Sakai in his Ghost Armor, complete with his katana and tanto. Actually, they launched two figures - a standard version and a bloody variant. Even if you aren't interested in the game, the Pop figures are worth picking up just because they look so incredibly awesome.

The Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai Blood Spatter Pop is a GameStop exclusive that's available to pre-order here for $11.99. The blood-free standard version is available here at Entertainment Earth. for $10.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.