Funko’s New Mortal Kombat 11 Pops Focus on Fatalities

Funko is back with another round of Pops inspired by Mortal Kombat 11, this time bringing these fan-favorite fighters together to celebrate their awesome fatality moves. Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kitana, and Kung-Lao are included in this drop, each looking particularly cool and powerful. Sub-Zero is entirely ice, while Kung-Lao and Kitana show off their blood-covered weapons. The drop only includes one exclusive, the Kung-Lao figure, which is expected to arrive at the Funko Shop in the coming months,

The common figures in this lineup will be available starting today, March 5th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Note that Entertainment Earth is currently offering a $20 gift code to all customers who make a purchase of $100 or more through March 10th. Codes will be emailed to customers on March 14th, and they’ll need to be used by March 31, 2025. These pre-orders should count, so keep that in mind when making your orders. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch.

