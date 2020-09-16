Funko's The Haunted Mansion Victor Geist Disney Exclusive Pop is Back

The crown jewel of Funko's recent The Haunted Mansion wave of Pop figures is the Victor Geist Disney Parks exclusive pictured here. Unfortunately, it sold out in a flash at launch. If you missed out, your second (and perhaps final) chance is happening right now.

The Haunted Mansion #793 Victor Geist Pop figure features the phantom playing the pipe organ. It's currently available here at shopDisney for $39.99. Grab it while you can, because odds are it won't be available for very long. When it does sell out, you can always order one here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium.

On a related note, Disney recently released The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits board game, which was made in partnership with Funko Games. Get ready to bring the iconic Disney Parks attraction home for a fun family adventure.

The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits is a board game for 2-6 players that involves exploring the "classic rooms of the ghost-infested manor, from the festivities-filled Ballroom to the Attic and out to the Graveyard and beyond in search of spirits". Players move around the mansion by rotating the Endless Hallway around Madame Leota's Séance Room, collecting Ghost cards and avoiding Haunt Cards and Hitchhiking Ghosts along the way.

Pre-orders for The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits board game are live here on Amazon for $24.99 with a release date slated for September 30th. You won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

