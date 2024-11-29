G.I. Joe Classified Series Figures Get Black Friday Deals on Amazon

Turkey Day is over, but today you can feast on G.I. Joe Classified Series deals Black Friday! Amazon has GI Joe Classified Series action figures on sale today with one of the best options being 38% off this Mutt & Junkyard set, which includes over 16 accessories such as a night stick, helmet, goggles, knife, face mask, and more. Mutt’s best friend Junkyard also includes a special “good boy” face plate that makes him look like the best, friendliest dog in the world. But if you need to whip out his grrr face, that’s an option too! You can check out the entire sale here on Amazon, and we’ve highlighted some more of the current options below. Note that these deals are of the lightning variety, and will disappear when fully claimed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GI Joe Classified Series Action Figure Black Friday Deals:

More GI Joe News

Wicked Cast Talks Having to Sing in Front of Ariana grade – JOhnathan Bailey and Jon M. Chu

We’ve all been hoping for more GI Joe on the screens! 2021’s Snake Eyes film was supposed to start us off but ended up not having enough gas to do so. Now fans are hoping their GI Joe dreams aren’t too far off. ComicBook’s Chris Killian asked the Snake Eyes director (and now Wicked director) Jon M. Chu if he would be up for doing another G.I. Joe film in the future. Luckily for us, he doesn’t really shut the idea down.

“G.I Joe, I’m in Wicked world right now. I mean I love the GI Joe World, Snake Eyes, all those people. Henry Golding, I loved his version of Snake Eyes,” Cho said. “Um, you never know. You never know, but right now I still got movie two to go to and I um, my Joe is Fiyero.”

While good news that Cho has good feelings for his Snake Eyes film and star Henry Golding, fans are going to have to just wait to see what happens with GI Joe’s big screen presence. But we’re happy Cho’s happy!

To stay up to date on all GI Joe news and collectibles, keep an eye on our Gear page!