G.I. Joe Ultimates Figures Wave 2 Pre-Orders are Live: Destro, Lady Jaye, Flint, and Baroness

After delivering Snake Eyes with Timber, Duke, Cobra Commander, and a Cobra B.A.T. trooper in Wave 1, Super7 is back at it with their G.I. Joe Ultimates line, bringing Lady Jaye, Flint, Destro, and Baroness to the battle in Wave 2.

Super7’s new G.I. Joe Ultimates figure line is basically a dream come true for fans and collectors. They’re premium, 7-inch scale figures that include tons of fun, unique accessories. This is definitely the case with Wave 2. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the accessories that come with each new G.I. Joe Ultimates figure along with a pre-order link. All of the figures are expected to ship in October 2022 – you won’t be charged until that time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

G.I Joe Ultimates Lady Jaye Figure – Pre-Order At Entertainment Earth ($54.99):

3x interchangeable heads

8 Hands

3x Javelins

1x Quiver

1x Power javelin with missile (vintage toy-inspired)

1x Camera (vintage toy-inspired)

1x Joe laser rifle

1x Knife

1x Canteen

G.I Joe Ultimates Flint Figure – Pre-Order At Entertainment Earth ($54.99):

3x interchangeable heads

8x interchangeable hands

1x Pistol

1x Pistol holster

1x Joe laser rifle

1x Shotgun (vintage toy-inspired)

1x Backpack (vintage toy-inspired)

1x Shovel

1x Flashlight

1x Binoculars

1x Newspaper from alternate timeline

1x Walkie-Talkie

1x Beret

G.I Joe Ultimates Destro Figure – Pre-Order At Entertainment Earth ($54.99):

4x interchangeable heads

8x interchangeable hands

3x Pistols

1x Arm grenades (vintage toy-inspired)

2x Arm missiles

1x Ancestor mask

1x Molecular reducer/enlarger gun

1x Missile launcher with missile

1x Remote control

1x Binoculars

1x Hand sander

G.I Joe Ultimates Baroness Figure – Pre-Order At Entertainment Earth ($54.99):

4x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

1x Rifle (toy-inspired)

1x Knife (toy-inspired)

1x Hand gun

1x Cobra rifle

1x Camera gun (comic-inspired)

1x O2 tank for gas mask (comic-inspired)

1x Syringe (comic-inspired)

1x Pistol Holster (comic-inspired)

Note that Hasbro also revealed a wave of new G.I. Joe figures on Day 2 of Pulse Con 2021. You can find all of the details on those figures and where to pre-order them right here via our Pulse Con 2021 master list.