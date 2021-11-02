G.I. Joe Ultimates Figures Wave 2 Pre-Orders are Live: Destro, Lady Jaye, Flint, and Baroness

After delivering Snake Eyes with Timber, Duke, Cobra Commander, and a Cobra B.A.T. trooper in Wave 1, Super7 is back at it with their G.I. Joe Ultimates line, bringing Lady Jaye, Flint, Destro, and Baroness to the battle in Wave 2.
Super7’s new G.I. Joe Ultimates figure line is basically a dream come true for fans and collectors. They’re premium, 7-inch scale figures that include tons of fun, unique accessories. This is definitely the case with Wave 2. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the accessories that come with each new G.I. Joe Ultimates figure along with a pre-order link. All of the figures are expected to ship in October 2022 – you won’t be charged until that time.
Videos by ComicBook.com
G.I Joe Ultimates Lady Jaye Figure – Pre-Order At Entertainment Earth ($54.99):
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 8 Hands
- 3x Javelins
- 1x Quiver
- 1x Power javelin with missile (vintage toy-inspired)
- 1x Camera (vintage toy-inspired)
- 1x Joe laser rifle
- 1x Knife
- 1x Canteen
G.I Joe Ultimates Flint Figure – Pre-Order At Entertainment Earth ($54.99):
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 8x interchangeable hands
- 1x Pistol
- 1x Pistol holster
- 1x Joe laser rifle
- 1x Shotgun (vintage toy-inspired)
- 1x Backpack (vintage toy-inspired)
- 1x Shovel
- 1x Flashlight
- 1x Binoculars
- 1x Newspaper from alternate timeline
- 1x Walkie-Talkie
- 1x Beret
G.I Joe Ultimates Destro Figure – Pre-Order At Entertainment Earth ($54.99):
- 4x interchangeable heads
- 8x interchangeable hands
- 3x Pistols
- 1x Arm grenades (vintage toy-inspired)
- 2x Arm missiles
- 1x Ancestor mask
- 1x Molecular reducer/enlarger gun
- 1x Missile launcher with missile
- 1x Remote control
- 1x Binoculars
- 1x Hand sander
G.I Joe Ultimates Baroness Figure – Pre-Order At Entertainment Earth ($54.99):
- 4x interchangeable heads
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 1x Rifle (toy-inspired)
- 1x Knife (toy-inspired)
- 1x Hand gun
- 1x Cobra rifle
- 1x Camera gun (comic-inspired)
- 1x O2 tank for gas mask (comic-inspired)
- 1x Syringe (comic-inspired)
- 1x Pistol Holster (comic-inspired)
Note that Hasbro also revealed a wave of new G.I. Joe figures on Day 2 of Pulse Con 2021. You can find all of the details on those figures and where to pre-order them right here via our Pulse Con 2021 master list.