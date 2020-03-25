Gamera: The Complete Collection Blu-ray Box Set Is up for Pre-Order

Arrow Video has launched Gamera: The Complete Collection – an eight-disc Blu-ray box set for kaiju superfans that features all 12 of the original Japanese versions of the Gamera films in high definition, 4K restorations of the Heisei trilogy (Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris), hours of new and archive bonus features, a 120-page hardback comic, and an 80-page book. A breakdown of the additional features are as follows:

The new bonus features include commentaries, interviews with cast and crew, and the Blu-ray premiere of the American version of the first film – Gammera The Invincible.

The 120 page comic includes a full-color reprint of the four-issue 1996 Gamera comic series from Dark Horse and the first-ever English-language printing of the prequel comic The Last Hope by Matt Frank and Joshua Bugosh.

The 80-page book will include a new retrospective on the series, kaiju X-ray illustrations by Jolyon Yates, and more.

The limited edition edition packaging features a large-format rigid box with an awesome illustration by Matt Frank.

At the time of writing, the Gamera: The Complete Collection Blu-ray box set is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $131.99 (27% off) with shipping slated for July 28th. That’s not cheap, but the feature list mentioned above is pretty robust. There’s a lot for fans to enjoy here (the only thing missing is MST3K content – that would have made it perfect). Note that you won’t be charged until the box set ships, and if the price goes any lower during the pre-order period, you’ll automatically get the discount.

Needless to say, if you are considering the Gamera box set and don’t already own the Godzilla Showa era set, you’ll want to remedy that first. It’s available here on Amazon for $112.99.

The official description for the Gamera box set reads:

“The original hero in a half-shell returns! For the first time ever worldwide, all twelve tales of the adventures of everyone s favourite titanic terrapin are collected together in one deluxe Blu-ray boxset. This limited edition collectors set traces the decades-long evolution of Gamera, from the friend of all children in his more light-hearted earlier films, to the Guardian of the Universe in the groundbreaking 1990s reboot series, often hailed as three of the best kaiju films ever made.”

