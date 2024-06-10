G.I. Joe Classified Retro Cobra Commander, Trooper, and Stalker Figures Drop June 11th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's first G.I. Joe Classified Yo Joe June event took place last week, and with it came a new wave of pre-orders that include figures for Albert "Alpine" Pine, Iron Grenadier, Iron Grenadier B.A.T., Storm Shadow V2 and the highly anticipated Sgt, Slaughter Mad Marauders. There's also the Cobra Stinger vehicle and a collection of Retro figures, Details about these figures can be found below complete with release dates and pre-order links. These links will be updated with direct links after their respective launches. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

A Transformers / G.I. Joe Crossover Movie Is On The Way

Paramount Pictures recently confirmed that a live-action Transformers / G.I. Joe crossover movie is in the works as a sequel to last year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Transformers franchise producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Steven Spielberg, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy are on board for the new movie and Chris Hemsworth is currently in talks to star.

In February, di Bonaventura told ComicBook that "we are going to deliver on the promise we made," referring to the Beasts stinger scene teasing a crossover between the robots in disguise and the real American heroes.

"We've talked about it since the beginning of the franchise because the fans have been like, 'Come on, when you are going to do Joe?!'" di Bonaventura said. "The truth of the matter is there's so many great Transformers characters that we didn't feel like we needed to rush and do G.I. Joe. But you also want an organic way, otherwise it feels like a cynical exercise."