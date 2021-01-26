The Goonies Funko Pops Never Say Die

Fresh off its 35th anniversary, Richard Donner's classic adventure film The Goonies got a new wave of Funko Pop figures at Funko Fair 2021. Die hard Funko fans might recall that The Goonies first got the Pop figure treatment back in 2014, but the sculpts on these new figures are definitely an upgrade.

The common figures in the new Goonies Funko Pop lineup include Pirate Sloth, Truffle Shuffle Chunk, Data (with Glove Punch), and Mikey (with Map). Pre-orders for all of these figures are available here at Entertainment Earth, here on Amazon, and here at Hot Topic.

The Goonies wave also includes two exclusive Pops - Sloth with Ice Cream (available here at Walmart), and Brand with his resistance band (available here at Target).

As noted, The Goonies Funko Pops are part of Funko's 10 day Funko Fair event. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko Pop releases right here via our Funko Fair master list.

In other The Goonies news, the film finally hit 4K Blu-ray last year as part of the 35th anniversary celebration. An Amazon exclusive gift set includes a reproduction of One-Eyed Willy's treasure map, buttons, an embroidered patch, and a special edition treasure chest gift box. The gift set is available to order here on Amazon for $49.99 and the standard 4K Blu-ray is available to order here on Amazon for $19.70. A Best Buy exclusive SteelBook edition is available to order here for $29.99.

"From the imagination of Steven Spielberg, The Goonies plunges a band of small heroes into a swashbuckling surprise-around-every corner quest beyond their wildest dreams! Following a mysterious treasure map into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship full of golden doubloons, the kids race to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys.... and a mild mannered monster with a face only a mother could love."

