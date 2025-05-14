When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Grab Games Like RoboCop, Deathloop, and Skyrim For Only $7 With This Fanatical Bundle

Grab Elder Scrolls V and more for only $7 as part of the Spring Superstars Collection bundle at Fanatical.

PC gamers are feasting on deals thanks to Fanatical’s Bundlefest event, and the latest addition to the build-your-own Bundle lineup is dubbed The Spring Superstars Collection and features huge Steam titles like RoboCop: Rogue City, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition plus smaller titles like the thrilling FPS Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, cozy farm sims Echoes of the Plum Grove and Everholm, and one of the best zoo sims around, Planet Zoo for as little ast $7 each.

As a build-your-own bundle, you can get 2 games for $7.50 each but if you keep adding games the price for each drops down. So for 3+ games it’ll be $7.25 each, and if you reach 5+ games, each is only $7.00. All games are delivered through Steam and can be played on a Windows computer, with some offering MacOS and Linux compatibility. Head here to take advantage of these deals and read below for a complete list of available games. 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Fanatical’s Build-Your-Own Spring Superstars Bundle

  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • Gori: Cuddly Carnage – Special Edition
  • Everholm
  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
  • Echoes of the Plum Grove
  • Deathloop
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Backpack Hero
  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition
  • Last Command
  • Soulslinger: Envoy of Death
  • Crab God
  • KLETKA
  • Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
  • Laika: Aged Through Blood
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • Planet Zoo

Fanatical’s Build Your Own Pedal to the Metal Bundle

If you’re more of a need-for-speed type of person, Fanatical is also currently running the Pedal to the Metal Build-Your-Own bundle, which brings together multiple different types of racing games, like the realistic sim WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship or Tanuki Sunset, a game about a longboard-racing raccoon. There are 20 options in total, and you can choose to bundle at least 3 of those games for $4.50 per game, or bundle 5 or more games for $4 each. These games are downloadable through Steam and playable on any PC computer. Head here to check out the bundle at Fanatical and read below for a complete list of available games. 

  • Agent Intercept
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 & 3 Super Turbo Triple Pack
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition
  • Turbo Sliders Unlimited
  • Formula Retro Racing – World Tour
  • RiMS Racing
  • Tanuki Sunset
  • KitHack Model Club
  • Redout Complete Bundle
  • TRAIL OUT
  • Goblin Auto Club Manager
  • Ultimate Godspeed
  • Truck Driver
  • Turbo Golf Racing: Ultimate Bundle
  • Pro Cycling Manager 2024
  • Duck Life 9: The Flock
  • Hell of an Office
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition
  • DRIFT CE
  • Extreme Rally Raid

