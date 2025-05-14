Grab Games Like RoboCop, Deathloop, and Skyrim For Only $7 With This Fanatical Bundle

PC gamers are feasting on deals thanks to Fanatical’s Bundlefest event, and the latest addition to the build-your-own Bundle lineup is dubbed The Spring Superstars Collection and features huge Steam titles like RoboCop: Rogue City, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition plus smaller titles like the thrilling FPS Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, cozy farm sims Echoes of the Plum Grove and Everholm, and one of the best zoo sims around, Planet Zoo for as little ast $7 each.
As a build-your-own bundle, you can get 2 games for $7.50 each but if you keep adding games the price for each drops down. So for 3+ games it’ll be $7.25 each, and if you reach 5+ games, each is only $7.00. All games are delivered through Steam and can be played on a Windows computer, with some offering MacOS and Linux compatibility. Head here to take advantage of these deals and read below for a complete list of available games.
Fanatical’s Build-Your-Own Spring Superstars Bundle
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage – Special Edition
- Everholm
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Echoes of the Plum Grove
- Deathloop
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Backpack Hero
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition
- Last Command
- Soulslinger: Envoy of Death
- Crab God
- KLETKA
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
- Laika: Aged Through Blood
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Planet Zoo
Fanatical’s Build Your Own Pedal to the Metal Bundle
If you’re more of a need-for-speed type of person, Fanatical is also currently running the Pedal to the Metal Build-Your-Own bundle, which brings together multiple different types of racing games, like the realistic sim WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship or Tanuki Sunset, a game about a longboard-racing raccoon. There are 20 options in total, and you can choose to bundle at least 3 of those games for $4.50 per game, or bundle 5 or more games for $4 each. These games are downloadable through Steam and playable on any PC computer. Head here to check out the bundle at Fanatical and read below for a complete list of available games.
- Agent Intercept
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 & 3 Super Turbo Triple Pack
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition
- Turbo Sliders Unlimited
- Formula Retro Racing – World Tour
- RiMS Racing
- Tanuki Sunset
- KitHack Model Club
- Redout Complete Bundle
- TRAIL OUT
- Goblin Auto Club Manager
- Ultimate Godspeed
- Truck Driver
- Turbo Golf Racing: Ultimate Bundle
- Pro Cycling Manager 2024
- Duck Life 9: The Flock
- Hell of an Office
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition
- DRIFT CE
- Extreme Rally Raid
