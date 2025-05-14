Grab Games Like RoboCop, Deathloop, and Skyrim For Only $7 With This Fanatical Bundle

PC gamers are feasting on deals thanks to Fanatical’s Bundlefest event, and the latest addition to the build-your-own Bundle lineup is dubbed The Spring Superstars Collection and features huge Steam titles like RoboCop: Rogue City, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition plus smaller titles like the thrilling FPS Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, cozy farm sims Echoes of the Plum Grove and Everholm, and one of the best zoo sims around, Planet Zoo for as little ast $7 each.

As a build-your-own bundle, you can get 2 games for $7.50 each but if you keep adding games the price for each drops down. So for 3+ games it’ll be $7.25 each, and if you reach 5+ games, each is only $7.00. All games are delivered through Steam and can be played on a Windows computer, with some offering MacOS and Linux compatibility. Head here to take advantage of these deals and read below for a complete list of available games.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Fanatical’s Build-Your-Own Spring Superstars Bundle

RoboCop: Rogue City

Gori: Cuddly Carnage – Special Edition

Everholm

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Echoes of the Plum Grove

Deathloop

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Backpack Hero

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition

Last Command

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death

Crab God

KLETKA

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef

Laika: Aged Through Blood

Planet Zoo

Fanatical’s Build Your Own Pedal to the Metal Bundle

If you’re more of a need-for-speed type of person, Fanatical is also currently running the Pedal to the Metal Build-Your-Own bundle, which brings together multiple different types of racing games, like the realistic sim WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship or Tanuki Sunset, a game about a longboard-racing raccoon. There are 20 options in total, and you can choose to bundle at least 3 of those games for $4.50 per game, or bundle 5 or more games for $4 each. These games are downloadable through Steam and playable on any PC computer. Head here to check out the bundle at Fanatical and read below for a complete list of available games.

Agent Intercept

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 & 3 Super Turbo Triple Pack

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition

Turbo Sliders Unlimited

Formula Retro Racing – World Tour

RiMS Racing

Tanuki Sunset

KitHack Model Club

Redout Complete Bundle

TRAIL OUT

Goblin Auto Club Manager

Ultimate Godspeed

Truck Driver

Turbo Golf Racing: Ultimate Bundle

Pro Cycling Manager 2024

Duck Life 9: The Flock

Hell of an Office

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition

DRIFT CE

Extreme Rally Raid

