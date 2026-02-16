GUNNAR’s New Tera and Viscer Gaming Glasses Are Built for Marathon Sessions

Long gaming sessions can take a toll on your eyes, especially during high-stakes late-night matches. To help players stay sharp, GUNNAR Optiks is expanding its Pro Esports Collection with two new $84 models: Tera and Viscer.

Built for serious gamers (or even late-night working sessions), both frames prioritize elite comfort, visual clarity, and blue light protection during extended play. Viscer and Tera are available now… just in time for your next competitive grind.

What Is the GUNNAR Pro Esports Collection?

The GUNNAR Pro Esports Collection isn’t your average lineup of gaming eyewear. It’s built from the ground up for competitive players who spend hours perfecting their craft in training rooms and tournament venues. Both the Tera and Viscer share GUNNAR’s core technologies that have made the brand a staple in esports environments worldwide.

At the heart of both models is GUNNAR’s patented blue light-blocking lens technology, which filters out the harmful blue light emitted by monitors and displays. Each pair also features the advanced G-Shield Plus coating, a multi-functional treatment that provides anti-reflective properties while remaining resistant to smudges thanks to its oleophobic nature. If you’ve ever been distracted by screen glare during a crucial moment, you’ll appreciate this feature immediately.

GUNNAR is different from standard blue light glasses because of their subtle +0.2 focusing power (known as GUNNAR-Focus) which reduces digital eye strain by slightly adjusting how your eyes focus on screens. Both models also provide 100% UV protection alongside their blue light blocking capabilities.

That said, the Tera and Viscer do cater to different player preferences and styles, giving you options based on your specific gaming needs.

Tera – Lightweight, Tournament-Ready Comfort

The Tera is GUNNAR’s understanding of what tournament players need in terms of reliability without distraction. Its high-wrap rectangular frame is crafted from precision-engineered lightweight polymer that won’t weigh you down during those multi-hour sessions. One of its standout features is the ultra-thin stainless-steel temples with flexible 180-degree hinges that keep a secure fit without creating pressure points, which is especially important when you’re also wearing a gaming headset for extended periods.

The amber tint in the lenses actively reduces digital eye strain while enhancing visual focus and contrast, giving you that extra edge when spotting enemies (or campers) in shadowy corners. The wide fit profile accommodates most face shapes comfortably, making it a versatile choice for various players.

If you prefer a more traditional frame silhouette, but still want maximum stability and headset compatibility, the Tera hits that sweet spot.

Viscer – Advanced Single-Lens Esports Design

The Viscer takes a boldly different approach as GUNNAR’s most advanced esports frame to date. Its standout feature is the single toric lens design that delivers a wide, uninterrupted field of view, removing the distractions that can come from traditional frame borders between lenses. This panoramic visibility can make all the difference when peripheral awareness matters in fast-paced competitive titles.

The high-wrap sport frame serves a functional purpose by blocking peripheral light and distractions that might otherwise pull your focus away from the screen. The ocular pocket design also helps trap humidity to prevent dry eyes during those marathon gaming sessions where blinking becomes an afterthought.

For players who need a custom fit, the adjustable nose bridge allows for competition-ready adjustment. It’s worth noting that while the Viscer offers a wide fit profile, it’s not available in prescription.

Tera vs. Viscer: Which One Should You Buy?

Your choice between these two gaming glasses ultimately comes down to your personal playing style and aesthetic preferences. The Tera is ideal for players who prefer a classic rectangular frame with ultra-light comfort and headset-friendly temples, which is great for traditional competitive setups where you’re constantly communicating with teammates.

The Viscer, on the other hand, caters to esports-focused gamers who want a bold, sport-inspired wraparound design with fully unobstructed peripheral vision. You get that extra edge in situations where environmental awareness can mean the difference between victory and defeat.

At $84, both the Tera and Viscer are decently priced for serious players looking to invest in pro-level eye protection. The reduced eye strain, improved focus, and all-day comfort these glasses provide can help provide that little extra performance boost when it matters most.