Harry Potter Books Get New Covers

Pottermore Publishing, the digital publisher of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World franchise, announced this week that the Harry Potter novels have new covers coming for ebooks and audiobooks, aimed at bringing the franchise design up do date. As with digital movies, it isn't uncommon for ebooks and the like to change appearance frequently, both to better suit the platform and also to catch the eye of someone browsing through their library and seeing something "new."

Bringing both iconic and lesser-known scenes from these beloved stories alive in thrilling detail for fans and new readers alike, the new cover art invites the next generation of readers and listeners to jump into the action and discover the Harry Potter books on their phones, tablets, e-readers and other devices.



The new covers, as created by design team Studio La Plage, bring to life scenes from the books, some never before depicted, such as Harry's Great Lake task in Goblet of Fire.





Take a closer look at the descriptions right here, and a gallery of the covers themselves below, courtesy Pottermore.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: Harry truly seems at his happiest when he plays Quidditch, as we can see here in this vivid interpretation of his match against Slytherin. The use of strong reds in this image bring out the vibrancy of the wizard sport, not to mention a nod to Harry's Gryffindor house colours.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: In the second installment, Harry and Ron find themselves in a precarious situation – trapped in a flying car that just so happens to have crashed into the most dangerous tree at Hogwarts, the Whomping Willow. The luminous night sky complements the blue of Arthur Weasley's beloved Muggle vehicle here, while the scene is lit up by both the car's headlights and the lights of Hogwarts and Hagrid's Hut.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Bathed in swathes of purple, the third Harry Potter book cover focuses on the Knight Bus sequence, where Harry is forced to make a snap decision to escape the Dursleys after blowing up his Aunt Marge. Thankfully, a convenient triple-decker bus was on hand to pick him up. As the books begin to exhibit darker themes in this instalment, this cover evokes a sense of danger, with Harry on the run and Hedwig by his side.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The fourth Harry Potter book plunges to depths of the wizarding world we haven't seen before. Quite literally, in the case of this cover, which shows Harry underwater, braving Hogwarts' Great Lake. The scene is taken from the Triwizard Tournament, which serves as the main vein of this book's plot – focusing on Harry's second task as a reluctant Hogwarts champion. The mysterious greens and blues of this cover encapsulate the enigmatic atmosphere of Harry's underwater mission. And eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans may spot some fun details in the background!

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: In this cover, it is not Harry that takes the focus, but his best friend Hermione, confronting Death Eaters in the Ministry of Magic's Department of Mysteries. The scene, in which Harry and his friends strive to find the Prophecy that spells his future, turns into chaos when Voldemort's followers confront them. Note the ethereal nature of the prophecy orbs and Hermione, mid-curse, with her wand glowing dangerously red.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: In the sixth book, it could only be Albus Dumbledore who takes centre-stage. This emotional moment, where Harry and his mentor venture into a desolate cave of horrors, is depicted here with ominous green tones, lit up by a mysterious potion that Dumbledore must drink to uncover an extremely important item in the quest to defeat Voldemort.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: And finally, everything comes crashing together in this final, eventful cover, representing Harry's final battle with Lord Voldemort. Its setting in the Great Hall of Hogwarts, the very location where Harry began his life as a wizard, brings the story full circle, as Harry must be braver than he has ever been before. The urgent, swirling strokes of colour that envelop this scene perfectly capture this clash of foes.