Harry Potter Getting New Hogwarts Collection From CASETiFY

As any Harry Potter fan can tell you, it’s important to show pride in whichever Hogwarts house you belong to, whether that be Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff, with CASETiFY announcing a new collection that will make sure you can support whichever house that might be with your cell phone case. If you don’t know what house you belong to or merely want to show your pride in the franchise as a whole, there are a variety of other cases honoring important moments from the series. Additionally, CASETiFY is releasing a number of other accessories to complement your phone case. The cases officially launch on March 31st but you can sign up here for priority access.

Per press release, “CASETiFY invites fans to get adventure-ready by grabbing their personalized gear from the new Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection. Available online and in CASETiFY stores, customers can explore new protective phone cases inspired by iconic early Hogwarts experiences, including Harry’s first interaction with the Mirror of Erised (available exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app), his very first broomstick, and his epic battle with the Basilisk in the Chamber of Secrets.

“Fans can discover their house with the new Leather Case lineup, featuring the house colors and crests of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. The partnership will also introduce CASETiFY’s first Lenticular Case — engineered to capture the magical qualities of the wizarding world through ‘moving photos.’ When tilted from side to side, the new Lenticular Case will reveal the Marauder’s Map to its owner. Designs will be available on a range of CASETiFY’s signature styles-with custom options made for the ultra-durable Impact Case series, Reflective-Plate Material Cases, Compostable Cases, and the Impact Crush series from the sustainable Re/CASETiFY Collection, retailing for $40 USD and up. Phone cases are compatible with a range of iPhone device sizes, including the newest iPhone 13 series, as well as select Samsung models.”

“To complement the exclusive phone case collection, fans can shop a full accessory lineup with matching gear for all their devices, including Apple Watches, AirPods and AirPods Pro. Modeled after the fastest and smallest ball in the game of Quidditch, customers can enjoy a highly-designed 3D Golden Snitch Airpods Case, complete with the inscription ‘I Open At The Close.’ To dress every student’s tech in full house colors, fans can also shop a limited-edition collection of classic AirPods cases and Apple Watch bands-in addition to the new Beaded Phone Strap, a trendy hands-free accessory decorated with house colors and mascot charms. Accessories in the collection are available in limited quantities and retail for $35 USD and up.”

“The Harry Potter series holds a special place in so many of our hearts, and we’re excited to bring the magic to our community’s hands with a uniquely creative collection of high-quality accessories,” said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. “This collection will spark memories of all your favorite Harry Potter adventures with designs that are nothing short of magical.”

