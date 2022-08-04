Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary Funko Pop Wave Is Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

How does Funko continue to churn out huge Harry Potter Pop figure waves? Celebrating the 20th anniversary of each film in succession is one way to do it, which brings us to this new Chamber of Secrets collection. Still, fans will find some exciting stuff here, including what we believe is the first appearance of Madam Rosmerta and a Minerva with Hogwarts Pop Town that might pair with the Dumbledore with Hogwarts Pop Town that was released as part of the Sorcerer's Stone 20th anniversary wave.

A full breakdown of the new Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets Funko Pops can be found below. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now with free shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.

Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary – Ron with Flying Car Pop Ride

Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary – Minerva with Hogwarts Pop Town

Pop Deluxe: Harry Potter Hogsmeade – Hog's Head Inn with Dumbledore

Pop Deluxe: Harry Potter Hogsmeade – Honeydukes with Neville Longbottom

Pop Deluxe: Harry Potter Hogsmeade – Shrieking Shack with Remus Lupin

Pop Deluxe: Harry Potter Hogsmeade – Three Broomsticks with Madam Rosmerta

Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary – Harry

Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary – Hermione

Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary – Dobby

Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary – Gilderoy Lockheart

In other Harry Potter news, the August newsletter for HBO Max revealed that all eight films in the Harry Potter series are leaving the streaming service on August 31st. However, they are still available to watch on Peacock if you have a subscription there. Given that Harry Potter is a Warner Bros. franchise, we expect the movies to return to HBO Max down the line.