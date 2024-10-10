Harry Potter Illustrated Books Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Harry Potter Illustrated Edtions

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event has wrapped up for 2024, but their buy 2, get 1 free sale lives on. It includes a hodgepodge of books, movies, toys, and more that you can mix and match to earn your freebie. However, Harry Potter fans might want to focus on the lovely Illustrated Editions, all five of which are eligible for the deal plus the Hogwarts Library collection. The lineup includes the following:

To find even more Harry Potter books that are eligible for the buy 2, get 1 free deal, simply search for “Harry Potter” in the sale search bar. Note that the sale will likely only last through the end of the week, and titles can be added and removed at any time.

Harry Potter TV Series Is Coming to Max

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they are set to reboot the Harry Potter franchise for the Max streaming service. They describe the upcoming series as follows:

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”