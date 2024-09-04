Harry Potter x Puma Stewie 3 Sneakers Are About To Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Harry Potter x Puma Stewie 3 Sneakers )

Puma has teamed up with WBNA MVP, New York Liberty superstar, freshly minted Olympic gold medalist, and Harry Potter superfan Breanna "Stewie" Stewart for a sinister new spin on her signature Stewie 3 basketball shoe. The new design can rightly be described as "magical" because the Harry Potter x Puma Stewie 3 design is one of the best that we've seen on a pop culture sneaker collab in quite some time.

Right away you'll notice Voldermort's Dark Mark running along the sides. There's also the Deathly Hallows symbol on the heel along with a Harry Potter logo. To top it all off, there's an awesome-looking (and no-doubt grippy) floral pattern on the tread.

(Photo: Breanna Stewart In Her Harry Potter Stewie 3s )

The Harry Potter shoes made their first public appearance on August 20th during the Liberty vs Dallas Wings WNBA game, but your chance to own a pair is happening on September 5th / 6th at 9pm PT – 12am ET right here at the Puma website priced at $130. They're also expected to be available at retailers like Foot Locker on the launch date.

From the official description: "Featuring graphics inspired by the Harry Potter film series, the Stewie 3 Harry Potter is sure to add some magic to your game. Along with its attention-grabbing colorway, the Stewie 3 Harry Potter is engineered for dominance on the court – featuring a high-abrasion outsole for added grip and a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for targeted cushioning. That means enhanced energy return and stability when driving the lane, pulling up from deep, or crashing the backboard."

Harry Potter TV Series Is Coming to Max

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they are set to reboot the Harry Potter franchise for the Max streaming service. They describe the upcoming series as follows;

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."