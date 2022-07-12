Here are the Best Funko Pop Deals For Amazon Prime Day 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is underway, and it isn't only about deals on Apple Watches and Kindles. It's also an opportunity for Funko Pop fans to score some big discounts, and we have a breakdown of your best options right here.

Not surprisingly, Amazon's Funko Pop deals for Prime Day 2022 are heavy on Star Wars and Marvel, particularly with Disney+ properties like The Mandalorian, Loki, and Wandavision. It also includes a lot of Pop figures in Amazon exclusive collections like Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base and Avengers Assemble.

You can browse through all of Amazon's Prime Day deals on Funko Pops right here. There are also some themed sales happening that are listed below. Some of them include additions like Funko Pop games and Loungefly bags. Keep in mind that Prime Day 2022 runs through July 13th, and new Funko Pops can be added or removed from the sales at any time.

