LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds Set Unveiled

LEGO has another Harry Potter Hogwarts set on the way, and though it is on a much smaller scale than the 6020-piece edition released in 2018, it is a whole lot cheaper. The detail also expands beyond the castle itself. Indeed, the 76419 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set allows you to construct the the courtyards, greenhouses, paths, bridges, and the rocky landscape leading to the Black Lake in addition to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You can also recreate the Chamber of Secrets, The Winged Key room, Potions Classroom and Chessboard Chamber with interior details.

Additional elements of the new Hogwarts set include a statue minifigure of the Architect of Hogwarts along with the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, Whomping Willow and Ford Anglia. The set includes 2660 pieces in all, and measures 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep. For comparison, the flagship LEGO Hogwarts castle (Amazon) measures 22" (58cm) high, 27" (69cm) wide and 16" (43cm) deep.

The 76419 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set will be available to order on August 31st / September 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO Shop priced at $169.99. While you wait, you might want to check out the lineup of Harry Potter sets that were released for June 2023. A breakdown can be found below.