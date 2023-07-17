San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Schedule and Panels List: TV and Movies

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is coming — but many of the major studios and your favorite actors are not. Disney’s Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Legendary Entertainment, HBO, Netflix, and Amazon are all skipping the pop culture confab, canceling their panel presentations amid Hollywood’s first dual union strike since 1960. (The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2nd; the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists called a strike on July 14th.) Ahead of this year’s convention, we’ve rounded up all the SDCC panels still scheduled to proceed as planned at Comic-Con, which runs from July 20th—July 23rd.

Scheduled panels include Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the 90-minute Star Trek Universe panel, featuring exclusive content from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; AMC’s 60-minute Walking Dead Universe panel expected to reveal the first look at The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne and new footage from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead; Warner Bros. Discovery’s 90-minute Max Original Animation showcase, which will preview DC’s Harley Quinn Season 4; and an hour-long Masters of the Universe: Revolution round table from Netflix.

Marvel Studios and DC Studios may be sitting out showcasing their film slates at Hall H, but Marvel Comics and DC Comics will preview their upcoming comic book slates with a lineup of panels and creator appearances. (Click here for the Marvel panels schedule and click here for the DC panels schedule.)

On the TV side, AMC Networks pulled its Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2 panel and a first look at Orphan Black: Echoes; ABC canceled Abbott Elementary Class in Session; STARZ tapped out on Heels Season 2; Peacock pumped the brakes on a sneak peek of Twisted Metal; and Amazon Prime Video scrapped star-studded panels for The Boys spin-off Gen V, The Wheel of Time, and Freevee’s Jury Duty. Also listed as canceled is the That ’70s Show 25th Anniversary presentation and fan Q&A that would have reunited That ’70s Show and That ’90s Show stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

Legendary Entertainment backed out of its hour-long presentation that was scheduled for July 22nd, reportedly dropping plans to highlight Dune: Part Two with stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with cast members Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Below is the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 schedule and panels list. Canceled panels or appearances are striked out.

SDCC: Thursday, July 20th

11:00am – 12:30pm — Max Original Animation — MaxOriginal Animation celebrates new and returning animated series’including an expansion in the “Adventure Time” universe, “AdventureTime: Fionna & Cake”; a new animated series, “Young Love,” based onthe characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’sOscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love”; and a preview of the upcomingfourth season for the fan-favorite “Harley Quinn.” The panel willfeature exclusive sneak peeks, surprise panelists, and more. (Ballroom20)

11:30am – 12:30pm — Paramount Pictures: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — Paramount Pictures brings a panel discussion and footage presentation with filmmakers. (Hall H)

12:45pm – 1:45pm — “Ghosts” — One of television’s topcomedies on CBS and Paramount+, returns to Comic-Con after a seasoncliffhanger where Sam saw a piercing white light shoot from the heavensdirectly into their home. (Ballroom 20)

1:00pm – 2:00pm — “Project K”: Inside India’s History-Making Sci-Fi Epic— From the heartland of India emerges a unique tale that intertwinesancient mythology with cutting-edge science fiction, all within thecaptivating Spice Punk aesthetic. Welcome to Project K, the inauguralchapter of India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet. Three ofIndia’s biggest superstars, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone,along with director Nag Ashwin, unveil a glimpse into the future.Experience the convergence of global cinema’s superheroes as Project Kmarks the first time India takes the stage at Comic-Con. (Hall H)

1:45pm – 2:45pm — Behind the Scenes with the Cast of “Jury Duty” — From producers of “The Office,” “The White Lotus,” and “Bad Trip,”the Amazon Freevee Original series “Jury Duty” chronicles the innerworkings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particularjuror, Ronald Gladden, who doesn’t realize that everyone around him isan actor and the entire trial is fake. Get the inside scoop on what washappening behind the scenes during the making of the series from thecast and creative team, and meet San Diego’s own hometown hero, Ronald.(Indigo Ballroom)

2:00pm – 3:00pm — “The Wheel of Time” — The Wheel continues to turn at Comic-Con, as the cast of Prime Video’s hit series The Wheel of Time givesa sneak peek into the highly anticipated second season. In addition to adiscussion about how the show is bringing Robert Jordan’s iconic bookseries from page to screen, they’ll be revealing exclusive season 2content, as well as some other exciting surprises for attendees. Season 2of The Wheel of Time will premiere on September 1. (Ballroom 20)

2:15pm – 3:15pm — Hold the Sauce! “Good Burger 2” Is Back!— The highly anticipated movie’s stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchellwill be joined by “Good Burger 2” cast members Lil Rel Howery, JoshServer, and Kamaia Fairburn to discuss the all-new Paramount+ originalmovie and sequel to the iconic ’90s feature film based on the sketchfrom Nickelodeon’s hit comedy series “All That.” (Room 6BCF)

2:30pm – 3:30pm — “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”: Symbiotic Relationships— Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director RyanSmith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director JacindaChew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter(Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom) ,along with VO and creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, todiscuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game. Get a behind-the-scenes lookat Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbioteplays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’sSpider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Hall H)

3:00pm – 4:00pm — An Inside Look at “Cruel Summer” Season 2 — Thestars and creative team behind Freeform’s hit series “Cruel Summer”take you behind the scenes of season 2 and tease all the twists andturns viewers can expect from the shocking final episodes. Fans will betreated to an exclusive sneak peek of the rest of the season and aconversation with stars Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley, and GriffinGluck, alongside executive producers Michelle Purple and Bill Purple.New episodes of “Cruel Summer” air Mondays at 10/9c on Freeform andstream next day on Hulu. (Indigo Ballroom)

3:15pm – 4:15pm — “Peacock’s Original Comedy Series Twisted Metal” —Get an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock’s new original comedy series”Twisted Metal.” Based on the classic PlayStation game series, “TwistedMetal” is a high-octane action comedy based on an original take by RhettReese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool”) and written by Michael JonathanSmith (“Cobra Kai”), about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at abetter life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysteriouspackage across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The ten-episode seriesstars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, with WillArnett and Joe Seanoa, and guest stars Neve Campbell and streams only onPeacock on July 27. (Ballroom 20)

3:30pm – 4:30pm — “Masters of the Universe: Revolution,” a Conversation with Kevin Smith and the Cast— Kevin Smith (Clerks, Dogma) hosts a roundtable discussion aboutHe-Man and Skeletor’s most epic battle yet with the creators and cast ofRevolution featuring Chris Wood, Melissa Benoist, Griffin Newman, andTiffany Smith . Come for the exclusive scenes, stay for a goliathappearance by a special cast member. (Room 6BCF)

4:15pm – 5:15pm — A24’s “Talk to Me” — Danny andMichael Philippou (a.k.a. RackaRacka) discuss their journey from YouTubecreators to their feature debut and how their love of genre led them tomake the most anticipated horror film of the summer. They will bejoined by Talk to Me cast members Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, AlexandraJensen, and Zoe Terakes . (Indigo Ballroom)

4:30pm – 5:30pm — FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows”— We’re sending ravens — 500 ravens! — to invite you to join America’sfavorite vampire roommates at Comic-Con! Be among the first humans toset eyes on a brand-new episode, complete with surprises! “What We Do inthe Shadows” airs Thursdays at 10:00 ET/PT on FX, streaming the nextday on Hulu. BAAAaaaaat! (Ballroom 20)

5:30pm – 6:30pm — “Chasing ‘Chasing Amy’”: How Fandom Inspires Creativity— How can a deep love of a movie result in bold new work? How meta can adocumentary about loving a movie become? See for yourself by joining usfor a conversation about the new Tribeca Film Festival selecteddocumentary Chasing Chasing Amy and how one closeted queer kid’s love ofKevin Smith’s “Chasing Amy” resulted in the journey of a lifetime.Moderated by “Chasing Amy” director Kevin Smith, this conversationfocuses on the creation and ideation of “Chasing Chasing Amy,” how artinspires life and inspires art again, and how art’s meaning evolves overtime. Panelists include Award-winning filmmaker/subject Sav Rodgers(“Out Here in Kansas,” “Dragtivists”), principal subject Regina “Riley”Rodgers (“The Remus Gang”), lesbian writer and culture critic TrishBendix, and writer/YouTuber Princess Weekes. (Indigo Ballroom)

5:45pm – 6:45pm — FX’s “Archer”: 14th and Final Season Exclusive Screening and Q&A— Get ready to party, folks! “Archer,” the hit animated comedy series,returns to San Diego for one last blow-out celebration in advance of itsupcoming 14th and final season, premiering August 30 on FXX. Thelandscape of the spy world is changing, and The Agency is now findingits way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while alsomaking the world a better place, but running a spy agency isn’t so cutand dried. Come for a can’t-miss exclusive screening of the seasonopener and additional surprises. (Ballroom 20)

SDCC: Friday, July 21st

10:00am – 11:00am — “Tiny Toons Looniversity”— Congratulations, you’ve been accepted into ACME Looniversity! Jointhis panel of “Tiny Toons Looniversity” academics ( a.k.a. cast and crew)as they take you on a “campus tour” of Cartoon Network’s newest entryinto the Looniverse. Classes begin this fall, but panel attendees willbe treated to a screening of the premiere episode! Plus, catch sneakpeeks of the final batch of Looney Tunes cartoons and upcoming episodesof Cartoonito’s preschool “Bugs Bunny Builders.” Tiny Toons Looniversityis produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros.Animation. Looney Tunes Cartoons and Bugs Bunny Builders are produced byWarner Bros. Animation. (Indigo Ballroom)

11:00am – 12:00pm — “My Adventures with Superman”— It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman like you’ve never seen himbefore! Watch a new episode of Adult Swim’s newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of “My Adventures with Superman” as theydiscuss familiar friends and foes, plus what else you will see in Season1 and beyond. “My Adventures with Superman” is produced by Warner Bros.Animation. (Indigo Ballroom)

11:30am – 12:30pm — Collider: Directors on Directing— David Leitch (director of “Deadpool 2,” “Bullet Train,” and “The FallGuy”), Gareth Edwards (director of “The Creator,” “Rogue One: A StarWars Story,” and “Godzilla”), and Justin Simien (director of “Dear WhitePeople,” “Bad Hair,” and “Haunted Mansion”) take part in a wide-rangingand in-depth discussion about the craft of directing and projects past,present, and future. The panel will also feature exclusive new footagefrom “The Creator” and “Haunted Mansion” and all attendees will takehome an exclusive Comic-Con poster of “The Creator.” (Hall H)

12:00pm – 1:00pm — “Teenage Euthanasia”: Season 2 —Trophy might be dead and stuck in Florida, but join the very much alive cast and crew in sunny San Diego as they look back at the apocalypticnear-future and share an exclusive look at the new season. (IndigoBallroom)

12:30pm – 1:30pm — “Good Omens”: The Ineffable Season 2— Get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated return of our favoriteangels and demons for Season 2 of “Good Omens,” premiering July 28 onPrime Video. With the Apocalypse thwarted, angel and demon best friendsAziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortalsin London’s Soho, when the archangel Gabriel turns up unexpectedly, withno memory of who he is or how he got there. To solve this mystery andevade Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than amiracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other. Thecentury-spanning saga takes us from before The Beginning to the modernday, with lots of quirky mortal and immortal characters joining in onthe adventures along the way. With an entirely original story expandingon the beloved novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman and the 2019 TVadaptation, “Good Omens” Season 2 stars Michael Sheen as angelAziraphale, David Tennant as demon Crowley, Jon Hamm as archangelGabriel, Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Quelin Sepulveda as angelMuriel, Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub, and Maggie Service and NinaSosanya as humans Maggie and Nina. (Ballroom 20)

1:00pm – 2:00pm — “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” — Can the Metalocalypse be stopped? The cast and crew of this all-neworiginal animated R-rated movie, based on the hit Adult Swim series,talk all things “Metalocalypse,” preview some clips from the film, anddiscuss the new soundtrack and Dethalbum IV. “Metalocalypse: Army of theDoomstar” will be available to own on Digital and Blu-ray startingAugust 22. (Indigo Ballroom)

1:00pm – 3:30pm — The “Walking Dead” Universe — Fans will get exclusive, first-look access to all things The Walking Dead Universe. (Hall H)

1:45pm – 2:45pm — Audience is King — Comedian TJMiller (“Silicon Valley,” “Deadpool”), Jon Heder (“Napoleon Dynamite”,”Blades of Glory”), John Attanasio (CEO of Toonstar), and Devon Ferreira(CMO of Immutable) with moderator Harry McCracken (global technologyeditor of Fast Company) discuss the future of franchise creation wherefans and creators collaborate in new ways, leveraging Web3, AItechnology, and dynamic gameplay. They will also unveil their upcomingcommunity-driven story world that’s ripped straight from the headlineswhere fact is stranger than fiction. (Ballroom 20)

2:00pm – 3:00pm — “Rick and Morty” 10th Anniversary— It hasn’t been 100 years quite yet, but join the cast and crew as theycelebrate 10 years of “Rick and Morty” adventures and familyshenanigans! Plus, get a first look at the upcoming seventh season.(Indigo Ballroom)

3:00pm – 4:00pm — Peacock’s “The Continental: From the World of ‘John Wick’”— The cast and executive producers Basil Iwanyk and Albert Hughes ofPeacock’s three-part event “The Continental: From the World of ‘JohnWick’” take an exclusive first look at the series. A prequel to theblockbuster action franchise, the series will explore the origin behindthe iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universethrough the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s draggedinto the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thoughthe’d left behind. (Ballroom 20)

3:00pm – 4:00pm — “Solar Opposites” — “SolarOpposites” packs up the sci-fi and gets normal…for a second. Then it’sback to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-newSilvercops adventures. Join the aliens for a hilarious andout-of-this-world first look at the upcoming fourth season on Hulu.(Indigo Ballroom)

4:00pm – 5:00pm — Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors — Theymay be fighters on screen, but that doesn’t mean they’re not lovers (ofthe craft). A panel of actors discuss the thrill of playing iconiccharacters, the difference between their personas and real life, and thehighs (and lows!) of their careers in Hollywood. (Hall H)

4:00pm – 5:00pm — “The Great North” — The Tobins areback at Comic-Con! Join your favorite Lone Moose family for a hilariouslook at their outrageous Alaskan adventures on The Great North, ahead ofits fourth season on FOX. (Indigo Ballroom)

4:15pm – 5:15pm — “Gen V” — From the world of “TheBoys,” Prime Video reveals its highly anticipated new series “Gen V”with members of the cast, who will talk about the upcoming collegespinoff for the first time. Set at America’s only college exclusivelyfor young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), “Gen V”explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put theirphysical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for theschool’s top ranking. The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo,Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh,and Asa Germann. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and MarcoPigossi recur. Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen,Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty,Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg,Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr serve as executiveproducers. Gen V comes from Sony Pictures Television Studios and AmazonStudios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures,and Original Film. (Ballroom 20)

4:30pm – 5:30pm — “Invincible” 20th Anniversary Panel— The Best Superhero Comic Book in the Universe celebrates its 20thanniversary with a look back at the franchise and a look forward atwhat’s to come in the worlds of comics, animation, video games, tabletopgames, and more! Featuring Invincible creators Robert Kirkman, CoryWalker, and Ryan Ottley, along with Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher,Skybound), Marge Dean (head of studio, Skybound Animation), and MikeRogers (creative director, Skybound). (Room 6BCF)

5:45pm – 6:45pm — A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video’s “Invincible”— Join executive producer Robert Kirkman and members of the cast andcrew as they break news and discuss key storylines from the upcoming andhighly anticipated second season of Prime Video’s hit animated series”Invincible,” based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, CoryWalker, and Ryan Ottley. The story revolves around 18-year-old MarkGrayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is(or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Starring StevenYeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos,Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, KharyPayton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, SethRogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, CatherineWinder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and EvanGoldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker. (Room6BCF)

5:00pm – 6:00pm — “Bob’s Burgers” — Always a fanfavorite at Comic-Con, the Emmy Award–winning animated series “Bob’sBurgers” returns to Comic-Con with an exciting first look at an upcomingepisode before the series returns to FOX this fall. Sport your bestBelcher costume and celebrate with a room full of “Bob’s Burgers” fans.(Indigo Ballroom)

SDCC: Saturday, July 22nd

10:00am – 11:00am — “That ’70s Show” 25th Anniversary — Debra Jo Rupp (actress, That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show) and KurtwoodSmith (actor, That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show) discuss 25 years of theiconic show and its impact on their careers. Debra Jo and Kurtwood willengage in a fan Q&A session following the presentation. (IndigoBallroom)

10:30am – 11:30am — Snoopy Lives it Up on Apple TV+— Discover the all-new animated Peanuts content in the works atWildBrain Studios for Apple TV+, the home of all Peanuts content.Includes a sneak peek of “Camp Snoopy” (2024), the adventures (andmisadventures) of Snoopy and his Beagle Scouts at summer camp. Plusenjoy an exclusive reveal of some exciting new Peanuts projects.Panelists include Rob “Boots” Boutilier (executive producer/seriesdirector, “Camp Snoopy,” WildBrain Studios), Adam Arsenault (director,WildBrain Studios), Paige Braddock (chief creative officer, Charles M.Schulz Creative Associates), Jason Cooper (senior writer, Charles M.Schulz Creative Associates), and Melissa Menta (senior vice president,marketing and communications, Peanuts Worldwide). (Room 6BCF)

11:00am – 11:45am — “Futurama” — You won’t want tomiss the world premiere screening of the beloved sci-fi animated series”Futurama” before new episodes debut on Hulu on July 24. After a 10-yearhiatus, “Futurama” has sprung triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, itsfull original cast and satirical spirit intact. New viewers will beable to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans willrecognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries, including developments inthe epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents ofNibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and thewhereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole newpandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin,cancel culture, and streaming TV. (Ballroom 20)

11:00am – 12:00pm — Legendary Entertainment — TBA (Hall H)

11:15am – 12:15pm — “Heels” Season 2 Preview — MichaelWaldron, Stephen Amell (“Arrow”), Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings”) AlisonLuff (“New Amsterdam”), Mary McCormack (“Deep Impact,” “The L Word”),Kelli Berglund (“The Goldbergs,” “The Animal Kingdom”), Allen Maldonado(“House Party,” “The Wonder Years”), and Chris Bauer (“Survivor’sRemorse,” “True Blood”) discuss “Heels,” the small-town sports dramaseries based on a wrestling league in rural Georgia. It is a story aboutthe men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town prowrestling as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade(Ludwig), are at war over their late father’s legacy while working tofind their identity and their individual versions of success. (IndigoBallroom)

12:00pm – 12:45pm — “American Dad!” — EmmyAward–winning animated comedy “American Dad!” is back in action atComic-Con for another year! Don’t miss all the fun that the Smith familyhas in store before all-new episodes return to TBS this fall. (Ballroom20)

12:15pm – 1:15pm — “Ghosts of Ruin” — Battle Islandand Gala Films are proud to present a behind-the-scenes glimpse into thedystopian future world of the upcoming series “Ghosts of Ruin.” Voicetalent — including Tony Revolori, K-Pop star AleXa, Josh Keaton, KarenStrassman, and John Bentley — will be joined by the creative team led byHans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music’s Giovoni Rios, Hendric Beunk, andRussel Emanuel, along with the series’ showrunner/executive producerMichael Ryan and creator/executive producer P. J. Accetterro to discusscreating the unique new animated series. (Hall H)

12:30pm – 1:30pm — “Abbott Elementary” Class in Session — The stars of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” take the stage to discuss the breakout hit. (Indigo Ballroom)

12:45pm – 1:30pm — “Family Guy” — Award-winning andfan-favorite series, “Family Guy” returns to Comic-Con for anothericonic year. Join in on the Griffin family fun as they celebrate one ofthe longest-running shows on television, with over 400 episodes and moreall-new episodes coming to Fox this fall. (Ballroom 20)

1:30pm – 3:00pm — Star Trek Universe — Thefan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuringexclusive content from “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,”and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” (Hall H)

1:45pm – 2:30pm — TV Guide Magazine’s Fan Favorites 2023 — It’sthe ultimate fandom mashup! The official magazine of television bringstogether stars from some of your genre-TV favorites for a lively hangthat’s always a hoot. From personal tales of fan encounters andbackstage antics to their own TV obsessions and an expanded audienceQ&A, this has been a must-see event of Comic-Con for over a decade!

3:15pm – 4:15pm — Entertainment Weekly: Bold School— In EW’s Bold School series, power players in the entertainmentindustry share anecdotes about life lessons, how they found their voice,and how to pay it forward. Join a lively discussion among fierce,fearless female and/or nonbinary forces in entertainment, opening upabout the power and privilege of taking on roles that redefine the rulesand refuse to yield. (Hall H)

3:45pm – 4:45pm — “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” Season 2 — Fans will get exclusive, first-look access to Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” Season 2. (Ballroom 20)

4:30pm – 6:00pm — William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill — Theicon himself, William Shatner, hosts an entertaining discussion abouthis illustrious career, spotlighted by his two most recent adventures:Legion M’s new documentary, “You Can Call Me Bill,” and the famed sci-ficaptain’s real-life journey into space! Beam into Hall H for a livelychat between Shatner, doc director Alexandre O. Philippe (“The Peoplevs. George Lucas,” “Lynch/Oz”), Legion M executives Jeff Annison andDavid Baxter, and some very special surprise guests. (Hall H)

4:45pm – 5:45pm — Critical Role: Fireside Chat and Cast Q&A — Afireside chat and short Q&A session with the founders and castmembers of Critical Role, including Ashley Johnson (“The Last of Us:Parts I & II”), Marisha Ray (“Final Fantasy XV: Comrades”), TaliesinJaffe (“World of Warcraft”), Matthew Mercer (“The Legend of Zelda:Tears of the Kingdom”), Laura Bailey (“The Last of Us: Part II”), SamRiegel (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”), Travis Willingham (“Marvel’sAvengers”), and Liam O’Brien (“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”). (Ballroom 20)

5:15pm – 6:15pm — “Star Wars Outlaws”: Becoming the Galaxy’s Most Wanted— Brought to you by Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games, “Star Wars Outlaws”follows the high-stakes life of rookie scoundrel Kay Vess and hercompanion Nix in the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. JulianGerighty (creative director, Ubisoft), Steve Blank (director franchisecontent and strategy, Lucasfilm), Navid Khavari (narrative director,Ubisoft), and voice talent Humberly González (Kay Vess), Dee BradleyBaker (Nix, Jabba the Hutt), and Jay Rincon (ND-5) share more about thegalaxy of opportunity that awaits you in Star Wars Outlaws. (6BCF)

6:30pm – 8:30pm — “Babylon 5: The Road Home” — WarnerBros. Discovery Home Entertainment marks the 30th anniversary of thebeloved sci-fi saga with the World Premiere of the all-new originalanimated movie Babylon 5: The Road Home. Travel across the galaxy withJohn Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported throughmultiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his wayback home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces whilediscovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, andmeaning of the Universe. Following the screening join the cast andfilmmakers for a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A. Producedby Warner Bros. Animation, Babylon 5: The Road Home will be available toown on Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on August 15, 2023.(Room 6BCF)

