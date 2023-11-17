Here's Your Last Chance To Get The Mariah Carey Christmas Barbie Doll On Launch Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the debut of the Stevie Nicks Barbie doll back in October, another music legend is receiving the honor from Mattel. 'Tis the season for Mariah Carey, so it's appropriate that her Barbie doll is decked out in a gown inspired by one that she wore in the 2019 "Make My Dreams Come True Edition" of the "All I Want for Christmas is You" music video. If you want to have Mariah at your side while you listen to her Merry Christmas album and watch Love Actually this holiday season, here's what you need to know.

The Barbie x Mariah Carey Holiday Celebration Doll is priced at $75 and sold out quickly via Mattel Creations and at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. However, it is expected to be available starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET today, November 17th here at Entertainment Earth. Expect another very quick sellout, but not everyone will be looking at Entertainment Earth for it, so it will likely be your last good chance to score one on launch day. Also, keep in mind that US shipping is free at EE on orders $79+ with the code FALLFREE79 at checkout, so you might want to add something small to your cart ahead of the launch to make things a bit cheaper overall.

Mariah's Barbie doll features a "glittery red gown with a dramatic hem split" She also includes "glamorous curls, sparkly silver accessories and matching red heels".

Who wrote "All I Want For Christmas Is You"?

The song was written by Carey and co-producer Walter Afansieff, and was the highlight of Carey's first holiday album, 1994's Merry Christmas. As Afansieff

"20 years ago, Christmas music and Christmas albums by artists weren't the big deal that they are today," Afanasieff told Billboard back in 2014. "Back then, you didn't have a lot of artists with Christmas albums; It wasn't a known science at all back then, and there was nobody who did new, big Christmas songs. So we were going to release it as kind of an everyday, 'hey, you know, we're putting out a Christmas album. No big deal.' To think of it as a single that's going to No. 1, that's going to drive an album...we didn't have an inkling of that. That's not what the time was. That's what made it such a modern phenomenon: Because it's not like "White Christmas" or "Jingle Bells" – the song doesn't have any of those traditional elements, but it became a huge pop hit."

"It's not like no one writes Christmas songs-everyone is trying to get a Christmas song," Afanasieff said elsewhere in the interview. "But for whatever reason "All I Want For Christmas Is You" just became that song. It's kind of something you never would have thought, and you can't really explain why, and we feel lucky, because it was the last major song to enter that Christmas canon, and then the door slammed shut. It just closed."