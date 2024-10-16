Hot Topic Drops An Arcane Fashion Collection

The world of League of Legends is filled with interesting characters and interesting lore, and the animated tv show Arcane is delivering for fans in every possible way. The conflict between the two sisters in season 1 was enough to keep anyone watching, and we definitely can’t wait until season 2 hits Netflix in November. In the meantime, Hot Topic just dropped their own Arcane Fashion collection to get you excited for the new season.

The collection includes a hoodie, a zip-up hoodie, jogger sweatpants, a Jinx cosplay tank top that includes an arm warmer, and a cute mini-backpack. Everything has a sketchy, graffiti style with bright neon pink and blue drawings. The zip-up hoodie and tanktop also come in plus sizes. Check out the details for each piece below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Does Arcane Season 2 Debut on Netflix?

Originally created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee for production studio Fortiche, in partnership with League of Legends parent company Riot Games, Arcane Season 2 will return in three acts. Act One will begin on November 9th, Act Two debuts on November 16th, Act Three, the final act, will release on November 23rd. So, there’s plenty of time to catch up with the entire first season of the series in the meantime as it’s now available for streaming with Netflix. Starring Ella Purnell as Jinx, Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, and many more, Arcane is teased as such:

“Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities.”

While Arcane’s second season is billed as its last, this doesn’t mean that this is the end of League of Legends on Netflix. Earlier this year, a co-creator of the beloved animated series, Christian Linke, had the following to say regarding the future of the franchise, “The story of Arcane wraps up with the second season. Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey, and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche.”

Linke also took the chance to examine the characters of Jinx and Vi, stating how they evolved to heights not foreseen by the original animators, “Their arcs have grown so far beyond our original dreams for them and we want to give the same treatment to more champions. So we’re currently working on our next projects across television and film, and we’re hopeful that we can share more by the end of the year. We’re still really early in the stages of that process, and these things do take a lot of time, but we’d like to share updates with you whenever we can.”