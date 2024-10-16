Hot Topic Drops An Arcane Fashion Collection

The world of League of Legends is filled with interesting characters and interesting lore, and the animated tv show Arcane is delivering for fans in every possible way. The conflict between the two sisters in season 1 was enough to keep anyone watching, and we definitely can’t wait until season 2 hits Netflix in November. In the meantime, Hot Topic just dropped their own Arcane Fashion collection to get you excited for the new season.
The collection includes a hoodie, a zip-up hoodie, jogger sweatpants, a Jinx cosplay tank top that includes an arm warmer, and a cute mini-backpack. Everything has a sketchy, graffiti style with bright neon pink and blue drawings. The zip-up hoodie and tanktop also come in plus sizes. Check out the details for each piece below.
- Arcane Jinx Graffiti Hoodie: “Featuring colorful graffiti art all over inspired by Jinx and Ekko. Comes with utility pockets and faux zipper details, plus a cowl neck hood and kangaroo pockets. Pair with the matching jogger sweatpants to complete your look!” / Originally $64.90, now $51.92 / See here at Hot Topic
- Arcane Jinx Graffiti Jogger Sweatpants: These sweatpants match the design of the hoodie and include “asymmetrical hems and cargo pockets.” / Originally $49.90, now $39.92 / See here at Hot Topic
- Arcane Vi & Caitlyn Glow-In-The-Dark Girls Hoodie: “Features tonal artwork of Vi and Caitlyn on either side of the zip-up hoodie, plus some glow-in-the-dark writing, symbols and weapons from the show doodled all over. Comes with thumb holes on the sleeves, faux leather strap detailings with hardware rings, and “You’re hot, cupcake” on the interior lining.” / Originally $54.90, now 43.92 / See here at Hot Topic / See the Plus Size option here
- Arcane Jinx Girls Tank Top With Arm Warmers: “Fashioned after Jinx’s own outfit, this halter tank top has mismatched arm warmers and a fabric “X” across the chest, along with a faux buckle strap across the waist.” / $39.90 / See here at Hot Topic / See the Plus Size option here
- Arcane Graffiti Glow-In-The-Dark Slouch Mini Backpack: “Comes with utility pockets with buckle closures, a drawstring closure, front flap with buckle and an interior zipper pocket. Plus, it glows in the dark!” / $49.90 / See here at Hot Topic
When Does Arcane Season 2 Debut on Netflix?
Originally created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee for production studio Fortiche, in partnership with League of Legends parent company Riot Games, Arcane Season 2 will return in three acts. Act One will begin on November 9th, Act Two debuts on November 16th, Act Three, the final act, will release on November 23rd. So, there’s plenty of time to catch up with the entire first season of the series in the meantime as it’s now available for streaming with Netflix. Starring Ella Purnell as Jinx, Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, and many more, Arcane is teased as such:
“Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities.”
While Arcane’s second season is billed as its last, this doesn’t mean that this is the end of League of Legends on Netflix. Earlier this year, a co-creator of the beloved animated series, Christian Linke, had the following to say regarding the future of the franchise, “The story of Arcane wraps up with the second season. Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey, and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche.”
Linke also took the chance to examine the characters of Jinx and Vi, stating how they evolved to heights not foreseen by the original animators, “Their arcs have grown so far beyond our original dreams for them and we want to give the same treatment to more champions. So we’re currently working on our next projects across television and film, and we’re hopeful that we can share more by the end of the year. We’re still really early in the stages of that process, and these things do take a lot of time, but we’d like to share updates with you whenever we can.”