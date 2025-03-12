Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Novel Is Just Days Away With a Deal

Suzanne Collin’s incredibly popular book series, The Hunger Games, is getting its fifth installment, this time focusing on the 50th annual Hunger Games and a young Haymitch Abernathy’s race to survive. The new novel, Sunrise on the Reaping is currently up for pre-order on Amazon in hardcover with 30% discount ($19.59). It will be in your hands in just a few days on March 18th, so lock down the deal while you can. But that’s not all!

If you’re looking to refresh your Hunger Games collection, Amazon is now offering both the paperback and hardcover sets at a discounted price. Currently, you can pre-order the set of paperback books for $36.76 (47% off(, and the standard hardcovers for $43.99 (55% off). Rest assured, both sets do also include the fourth installment, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. While the original books debuted from 2008-2010, it wasn’t until 2020 that Collins released the prequel novel. Now with Sunrise of the Reaping, it seems we’ll be getting even more backstory on the dystopian world that Katniss and her friends inherited. Naturally, there will also be a movie set for release in 2026.

The synopsis for Sunrise on the Reaping reads: “As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.”

