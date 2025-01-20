It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, No, It’s New Superman: The Movie Funko Pops

Time to take a trip back to 1978, because Funko is releasing some new Pops straight from Superman the Movie starring Christopher Reeve. The new Pops hit the high points of the film, featuring characters like Superman, Louis Lane, Jor-El, and Lex Luthor. Even cooler, the Superman Pop is Deluxe, portraying Kal-El among the crystals of his Fortress of Solitude. Lastly, Lex’s pop also offers a Chase option where a bald Lex Luthor grips his toupee in anger. Each figure is expected to arrive in April 2025 and pre-orders will be available starting today, January 20th after 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here or Amazon. Head below for more details.
- Superman the Movie Funko Pop! Deluxe Superman
- Superman the Movie Funko Pop! Lois Lane
- Superman the Movie Funko Pop! Jor-El
- Superman the Movie Funko Pop! Lex Luthor (with Chase)
Superman 5-Film Collection at its Lowest Price Ever
Back in 2023, to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the caped hero, Warner Bros. released the Superman 5-Film 4K UHD Collection, a new boxset that included the Christopher Reeve Superman films from 1978-1987. Well, now it seems that boxset has reached its lowest price ever, having dropped 52% to $62.99. The set includes Superman: The Movie (1978), Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut (1979-2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) on 4K Blu-ray with a digital download code. Head to Amazon here or Walmart here to order, and read below for all included special features.
