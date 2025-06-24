Jada Toys Adds 3 New Mega Man Figures Including Wood Man and Bubble Man

Nostalgia alert! Jada Toys has launched wave 3 of their Mega Man action figure line, and it contains two characters you might have forgotten about. Wood Man, Bubble Man, and Mega Man all drop as 1:12 action figures today, complete with accessories, multiple heads and hands, and effects pieces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jada Toys really nailed these figures. All of them look fantastic, and come with great accessories. For example, Mega Man’s action figure includes a helmeted head and an unmasked one, an articulated Neo Metall figure, an arm cannon blaster, fireball effect, and two sets of hands that give you tons of ways to display the legendary Capcom character. Read below for official descriptions of each figure with individual prices and links.

Jada Toys Mega Man Wave 3 Figures pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Wood Man – $29.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Bring the power of nature to your collection with the Wood Man 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! One of the most iconic Robot Masters from Mega Man, Wood Man is built tough…literally. With his solid timber armor and his signature Leaf Shield, he’s a defensive powerhouse who gave Mega Man a serious challenge deep in the mechanical forest. Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this figure captures Wood Man’s imposing build, log-textured armor, and classic retro design. With premium articulation, he’s ready to unleash his leafy defenses, brace for incoming attacks, or square off against the Blue Bomber in classic boss battle poses. This set includes (2) interchangeable heads sculpts,(2) sets of hands, (1) Leaf Shield effect piece and (1) effects stand. Packaged in a collector-friendly window box, the design features retro Mega Man visuals and pixel-inspired artwork-perfect for fans of the Blue Bomber’s 8-bit legacy.”

Bubble Man – $29.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Dive into the world of Mega Man with the Bubble Man 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! The first Robot Master designed for underwater combat, Bubble Man might look harmless, but don’t be fooled, his high-pressure Bubble Lead attacks and tricky underwater stage made him a true test for players everywhere.Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this figure faithfully recreates Bubble Man’s round armor plating, clear dome visor, and aquatic-inspired design. With premium articulation,you can pose him floating mid-battle, launching Bubble Lead, or gearing up for a classic Robot Master showdown. This set includes (2) interchangeable head sculpts, (2) sets of hands, (1) Arm cannon blaster, (1) Bubble Lead effect piece, (1) effects stand. Packaged ina collector-friendly window box, the design features retro Mega Man visuals and pixel-inspired artwork-perfect for fans of the Blue Bomber’s 8-bit legacy.”

Mega Man – $29.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The Blue Bomber returns in a fresh new look with the Mega Man 1:12 Scale ActionFigure by Jada Toys! Inspired by the legendary Capcom franchise, this special edition figure captures the heroic spirit and versatility of Mega Man with new expressions,premium articulation, and an awesome bonus-an articulated Neo Metal companion figure straight from the classic games! Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this variant showcases Mega Man with updated details,expressive portraits, and new accessories that elevate any collection. Whether he’s gearing up for battle or striking a victory pose, this version is a must-have for longtime fans and new collectors alike. This action-packed set includes: (2) new head sculpts (with Helmet and without), (2)sets of hands, Arm cannon blaster, (1) fireball effect piece, (1)effects stand and (1) articulated Neo Metal figure.”

If you enjoyed this wave, make sure to check out the Mega Man X with Victory Effect MDLX Action Figure that’s set to launch this month. It’s a 4.75 inch tall figure that features 34 points of articulation, tons of accessories, and a combination of metal and engineering plastic parts that are designed to make it more satisfyingly poseable and sturdy.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Capcom news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!