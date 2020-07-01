Jango Fett The Black Series Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Figure is Live

In a surprise announcement, Hasbro has added the Gaming Greats Jango Fett Figure to their Star Wars: The Black Series lineup! It's inspired by the Star Wars Bounty Hunter video game that launched on the PlayStation 2 and GameCube in 2002.

If you're unfamiliar, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter puts players in the role of Jango Fett, and includes numerous details about his past. The game also serves as a prequel for the film Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. As such, the Gaming Greats figure looks very similar to the Jango Fett figure they released back in 2016 (See on Amazon). However, this version features an updated photo real head sculpt. It also includes two blaster accessories.

Pre-orders for the Gaming Greats Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Jango Fett figure are live here at GameStop (exclusive) for $24.99 with shipping slated for September 15th. On that note, there are several other The Black Series figures that you should have on your radar right now:

Hasbro recently launched a big wave of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection items, which included the long-awaited Carbon-Freezing Chamber playset. There were also a ton of action figures, though most of them are repacks and reissues. However, The Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Boba Fett is definitely a standout item - which is why it's selling out fast. However, you still have a chance to reserve one if you hurry.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the Kenner-style Boba Fett figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with shipping slated for October. It is currently sold out via retailers like Amazon.

Finally, Hasbro's Black Series figure of The Mandalorian in Beskar armor can still be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with shipping slated for October. Again, this has been another hot seller that is hard to find at the moment. Reserve one while you can. You can check out the rest of the Black Series figures in this wave right here.

