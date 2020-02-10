Joker Blu-rays Get a Big Oscars Sale

Joker failed to take home the Oscar for Best Picture last night at the 92nd Academy Awards, but Joaquin Phoenix did come away with the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck. That certainly helped ease the feeling of disappointment for fans who thought Joker was more deserving of the Best Picture award than Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.

Another thing that might ease the pain is scoring a huge deal on the Joker Blu-rays so you can watch the film whenever you want. At the time of writing, Amazon has the Joker 4K UHD Blu-ray on sale for only $19.99 (33% off) – an all-time low. The standard Blu-ray is also on sale for $14.99 (40% off) – another all-time low. The deals are also available here at Best Buy. But that’s not all.

The standard Joker Blu-ray is also part of a buy 2, get 1 free deal on Amazon that includes movies, books, video games, and more. You can browse through that sale right here, and make sure to use the toolbar to break it down or search for specific items. There’s some pretty fantastic stuff in there, so it shouldn’t be difficult to get the Joker Blu-ray for nothing.

If you missed the show, you can check out all of our Oscars 2020 coverage here. Indeed, there was a rollercoaster of emotions for Joker fans that included disappointment over the Best Picture snub, and elation over Joaquin Phoenix’s win and heartfelt acceptance speech.

