Jurassic Park Barbasol Can Dennis Nedry SDCC Exclusive Figure is Available Now

Earlier this month, Mattel launched Jurassic Park Dennis Nedry and Dilophosaurus figures complete with accessories like an alternate head covered in poison spray and a Barbasol can with dinosaur DNA vials. Basically, the figures allowed you to recreate Dennis Nedry's death scene from the film. Those figures are hard to top, but Mattel has done it with this Dennis Nedry in a Barbasol can figure that was originally earmarked as a San Diego Comic-Con 2020 exclusive. Pre-orders are going live today, June 24th, and they'll be gone in the blink of an eye. If you're interested, here's what you need to know...

The Barbasol can serves as display case for the Dennis Nedry figure, which is sporting a Hawaiian shirt, the bag of money from Dodgson, a piece of pie, and a tiny Barbasol can full of dinosaur embryos (it's a Barbasol can inside a Barbasol can!). What's more, the display can lights up when you twist the base and it plays the following Dennis Nedry lines when you press the top:

"Ah, ah, ah! You didn’t say the magic word!"

"Dodgson! Dodgson! We’ve got Dodgson here!"

"Don’t get cheap on me, Dodgson."

"Ah, no wonder you’re extinct."

"I'm totally unappreciated in my time."

Sadly, SDCC 2020 has been cancelled in favor of Comic-Con@Home, but you can still get your hands on the Dennis Nedry Barbasol exclusive starting today, June 24th at 9am PT (12pm ET). It will be listed as "not for sale at this time" until then. The figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can grab right here for $19.99 while it lasts (UPDATE: Sold out - but there are plenty available here on eBay). You can take a closer look at the figure in the gallery below.

Naturally, the figure is inspired by the scene when Nedry meets Dodgson for his nefarious cash for Barbasol can embryos deal in the original Jurassic Park. If you want to pair this figure with the downfall of Dennis Nedry, the Jurassic Park Dennis Nedry 6-Inch Scale Amber Collection action figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $26.99 with shipping slated for July. The Dilophosaurus figure is also available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $31.99 with shipping slated for July. Superfans might be interested to know that super high-end Jurassic Park Barbasol can replica is also up for pre-order at EE for $204.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.