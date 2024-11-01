LEGO Captain America: Brave New World Sets Just Launched

The fourth movie in the Captain America series, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to release on February 14, 2025, which is going to arrive faster than you think. LEGO is getting us prepared with the first wave of sets for the film. The lineup include a new Captain America Construction figure, the Captain America vs. Red Hulk Battle set, and two LEGO Brickheadz figures of Captain America & Red Hulk.

You can pre-order the first two sets now via the links below with a release date of December 1st, but you’ll have to wait until that date at 12am ET to place an order for the Brickheadz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain America Construction Figure (76296) : Stands at 11-inches tall and made of 359 pieces, this Construction Figure is also poseable like a regular action figure! / $34.99 / Pre-order here at LEGO.com

: Stands at 11-inches tall and made of 359 pieces, this Construction Figure is also poseable like a regular action figure! / $34.99 / Pre-order here at LEGO.com Captain America vs. Red Hulk Battle (76292) : This battle set includes multiple mini-figures: Captain America and Falcon (both with opening wings), Red Hulk and Ruth Bat-Seraph. The jet also includes an operable cockpit that fits any of the mini-figures and two stud blasters. 223 pieces. / $54.99 / Pre-order here at LEGO.com

: This battle set includes multiple mini-figures: Captain America and Falcon (both with opening wings), Red Hulk and Ruth Bat-Seraph. The jet also includes an operable cockpit that fits any of the mini-figures and two stud blasters. 223 pieces. / $54.99 / Pre-order here at LEGO.com Captain America & Red Hulk Figures (40668): This Brickheadz set is 202 pieces with each figure measuring about 3-inches. Captain America includes his wings and shield. / $19.99 / Available for pre-order on December 1st at LEGO.com

If you’re a LEGO Marvel fan, then you were probably paying close attention to the new collection of sets for November 2024 that were released today. One of the biggest sets of the year was announced: the X-Mansion. The LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294) set features 3,093 pieces, 10 mini-figures, and a buildable Sentinel! It also comes with a LEGO Marvel Cerebro (5009015) set as a gift with purchase while they last, which probably won’t be long. LEGO Insiders can order one here for $329.99 through November 4th when it becomes available to everyone.

Captain America: Brave New World is part of Marvel’s Phase 5, which started way back in February 2023. Now, Phase 5 has almost finished, with only a few more projects needed to round it out. What If…? season 3 is the next one in line, then Your Favorite Neighborhood Spider-Man, a new animated spidey show airing on Disney+ alongside What If…?. After that it’s Captain America, Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts, and finally, Ironheart. With all of those projects upcoming, we’re excited to see how the rest of Phase 5 will play out.



