LEGO’s Massive, Motorized Creator Expert Roller Coaster Set Launches Tonight

Last month, LEGO unveiled the their Creator Expert 10261 Roller Coaster, and it is poised to be a very hot set indeed. First off, this thing is massive at 4124 pieces, measuring over 20" high, 34" wide and 16" deep. It's also a fully functional chain-lift roller coaster that can be upgraded with LEGO Power Functions and LEGO Boost for motorization and sound effects. Basically, it looks like a ton of fun.

With that in mind, the Creator Expert 10261 Roller Coaster set is available to LEGO VIPs right now via this link for $379.99 with free shipping. If you aren't a VIP member, you can remedy that right here. Signing up is easy and free. If you would rather not become a VIP member, the set will become available to the general public starting tonight May 31st / June 1st - most likely at midnight EST. With major LEGO releases like this, sets can sell out in the blink of an eye, so take advantage of this early opportunity while you can. If you would like to upgrade your set with Power Functions, you can do that right here.

The official description and list of features for the LEGO Creator Expert 10261 Roller Coaster set can be found below.

"Capture the speed, thrills and excitement of the ultimate fairground attraction with this incredible LEGO Creator Expert 10261 Roller Coaster. This fully functional chain-lift model comes with 2 trains and an array of authentic features and functions, including a ticket booth, cotton candy cart, concession stand, height marker, and a covered boarding station complete with opening barriers and a control panel. Lower the lap bars to secure the riders into the cars and release the brake to send the train to the foot of the first climb. Then activate the chain lift and enjoy the ride as the gravity-driven cars hurtle through the Roller Coaster's twists and turns. Upgrade the Roller Coaster with LEGO Power functions for a motorized chain lift or LEGO BOOST for an added movement sensor and realistic sound effects! This incredible collectible toy has been designed to provide a challenging and rewarding building experience with a touch of nostalgia and charm. Includes 11 minifigures."

• Includes 11 minifigures: a cotton candy vendor, 2 ride attendants, 2 grandparents with their granddaughter and 5 riders. 8 of these minifigures feature reversible heads to display different emotions.

• Fully functional chain-lift Roller Coaster model features a classic brick-built sign, control panel, 2 trains—each consisting of 3 train cars with low-friction wheels, and a 44-piece track consisting of 7 different rail elements.

• Also features a ticket booth, fountain, cotton candy cart, concession stand, waiting area with bench, camera element and a pond with a frog figure.

• Buy your ticket at the booth and make your way to the covered plaza.

• No cheating at the height marker—the ride attendant has an accurate measuring stick!

• Help the riders into the cars and secure the lap bars.

• Release the brake to send the cars to the foot of the first climb.

• Activate the chain lift to pull the train cars to the top of the first drop.

• Move the rails to launch a second train.

• Serve refreshing beverages at the concession stand or spin some cotton candy.

• Don't forget to smile as you race past the camera!

• Upgrade the Roller Coaster with LEGO Power Functions for a motorized chain lift, or with LEGO BOOST for automated chain lift activation and realistic sound effects!

• This amazing set includes over 4,120 pieces.

• Decorated elements include a ticket, money, arrow tiles, pressure gauge, number pad and a ride control panel.

• Special new-for-June-2018 elements include a 2x8x6 Rail Slope, 1x2x1 Bow Brick, plant leaves, stalks and flowers.

• Other elements include a height checker and 2 cotton candy treats.

• Makes the perfect fairground addition to the 10257 LEGO Creator Expert Carousel.

• Measures over 20" (53cm) high, 34" (88cm) wide and 16" (41cm) deep.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.