LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House Price Is Way Down

The LEGO “Up” house set launched last year as part of the Disney 100th anniversary lineup, and it’s a delightful reproduction of the iconic patchwork house from the 2009 Pixar film. At 598-pieces, it’s a good size for a quick and fun build, and your chance to score a discount on it is happening now. At the time of writing you you can get the set here at The Disney Store, here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $47.99, or 20% off the list price.

The 43217 Up house LEGO set features minifigures of Carl Fredricksen, Wilderness Explorer Russel along with a Dug the dog figure and the pesky squirrel that always grabs his attention. Note that the Up house deal is part of a huge LEGO sale that’s happening here at The Disney Store until November 10th. Popular sets in the Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel lineups are all 20% off. Some of the sets, like the Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75394, are being discounted for the first time ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The LEGO Group had the following to say about the Disney 100 collection:

“Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century. To commemorate 100 years of Disney, the LEGO Group is inviting families to share the wonder of storytelling, imagination, and creative play that LEGO Disney has inspired over the 24 years since it launched.”

You can find all of the upcoming releases from LEGO here in the “Coming Soon” section at LEGO.com. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. Everything you need to know about LEGO’s November lineup can be found right here.