LEGO Disney Beauty and the Beast Castle Set (43263) Is On Sale Now

The new LEGO launches for April 2025 kicked off today with the Disney Beauty and the Beast Castle set (43263), which is one of three hot ticket items for the month. The latest entry into LEGO’s castle collection will include 2916 pieces and 10 Minfigures / buildable characters and we’re breaking it down below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When complete, the Beauty and the Beast Castle will resemble the one featured in the classic animated film, and fans will be able to explore four levels with rooms that include a ballroom with a spinning floor, a dining room with a table and spinning platters, and a tower room that comes complete with the enchanted rose. The 10 characters in the set include Minifigures of Belle, the Beast, Gaston, LeFou and Maurice along with buildable Lumière, Fifi, Cogsworth, Chip and Mrs. Potts figures.

If you want to be among the first to own this set, fire up your LEGO Insiders account (it’s free) and grab one right here at the LEGO shop where it will be available in early access priced at $279.99. The general public will have a crack at it starting on April 4th. You can also check out the LEGO Disney releases for March 2025 below.

You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO for the free GWP sets and points rewards