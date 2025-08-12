LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Collector’s Edition Announced With 3 New Gift With Purchase Sets

Hopefully you are enjoying your summer vacation because come September 1st you’ll have to board the Hogwarts Express and head back to school for another year of classes. In addition to supplies, you’ll want to pick up the LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Collectors’ Edition (76457) set, which will launch alongside 3 Harry Potter-themed Gift With Purchase (GWP) sets in celebration of Back to Hogwarts Day 2025. Everything you need to prepare yourself for the event can be found below.

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade set includes 3228 pieces and 12 minifigures, and depicts the shops of Hogsmeade Village in winter with detailed interiors. Naturally, there will be tons of fun elements for fans, like Exploding Bon Bons, Butterbeer, Sneakoscopes, a Remembrall, and a portrait of Ariana Dumbledore that opens to a hidden passage. The set features 7 buildings, including the first-ever LEGO versions of Zonko’s Joke Shop and the Hog’s Head pub along with Honeydukes, Scrivenshaft’s Quill Shop, Dervish and Banges, The Three Broomsticks, and The Owl Post.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Collectors' Edition (76457) / $399.99 / Launches September 1st

The 12 Minifigures in the set include Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Horace Slughorn, Madam Rosmerta, Mrs. Flume, Katie Bell, Draco Malfoy, Professor McGonagall, Cornelius Fudge, Aberforth Dumbledore, and a shop employee plus a horse and carriage.

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Collectors’ Edition set will be available first to LEGO Insiders in Early Access starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on August 31st / September 1st right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $399.99. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on September 4th. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. Note that three GWP sets will be up for grabs on LEGO Harry Potter purchases on September 1st, and you can find the details on those sets below. Also keep in mind that this set is built to scale with (and can be connected with) previously released sets like LEGO Diagon Alley and LEGO Gringotts Wizarding Bank.

LEGO Harry Potter Promotions (September 2025)

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: Room of Requirement (GWP)

Dates: September 1-7, while supplies last.

September 1-7, while supplies last. Minimum purchase: $130 on LEGO Harry Potter sets only.

$130 on LEGO Harry Potter sets only. Key features: A 202-piece set with authentic details, including hammocks and a portrait of Harry Potter and friends. It can be folded to fit with other modular Hogwarts sets.

LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Lesson (GWP)

Dates: September 1-7, while supplies last.

September 1-7, while supplies last. Minimum purchase: $40 on LEGO Harry Potter sets only.

$40 on LEGO Harry Potter sets only. Key features: A playful building set to recreate the scene where Harry Potter learns about Quidditch rules and equipment.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Sign (GWP)