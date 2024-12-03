LEGO Icons Tudor Corner Modular Buildings Set Drops January 1st

The next set in the popular LEGO Modular Buildings lineup has been announced, and you’ll be able to add it to your collection on January 1st, 2025 along with a special free gift. The set in question is the 3266-piece LEGO Icons Tudor Corner (10350), which will come with the Corner Kiosk (40757) set as a freebie if you order early enough. Everything you need to know to make it happen can be found right here.

The LEGO Ideas Tudor Corner set features 3 brick-and-timber-style facades, loads of windows, and a rustic Tudor style roof. Inside you’ll find a restaurant, a haberdashery complete with with hats and umbrellas, a clockmaker’s workshop with bedside and grandfather clocks, an attic apartment, and 8 minifigure characters that are appropriate for the space, such as a chef and a chimney sweep. Thanks to the modular design, you can get creative and rearrange the room sections to your liking.

LEGO Icons Tudor Corner (10350) / Available to LEGO Insiders on January 1st priced at $229.99 See The TUdor Corner Set at LEGO

As is always the case with the biggest new releases from LEGO, you’ll need to have a LEGO Insiders account in order to place your order during the early release window, In this case, LEGO Insiders will be able to order the Tudor Corner set for $229.99 starting on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO Shop. The set will be available to everyone else at the same time and in the same place on January 4th. The Corner Kiosk set will be included as a free gift with purchase until the 7th, but if history serves it will sell out before the general release on the 4th. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.

LEGO Icons Tudor Corner Interior and Minifigures

