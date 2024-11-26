LEGO Leonardo da Vinci Flying Machine Set Arrives January 1st

Following the Mona Lisa Art set that launched earlier this year, LEGO is diving back into Leonardo da Vinci with a new 493-piece set inspired by the flying contraption (ornithopter) outlined in his famous notebooks. This LEGO Icons set also something of an engineering marvel with features that include flappable textile-covered wings and tail powered by an intricate and visible system of string, hinges and pulleys. It will also include a display stand with an attachable minifigure of Leonardo da Vinci sketching one of his masterpieces.

LEGO Icons Leonardo da Vinci’s Flying Machine (10363) set will be available to order starting on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop priced at a reasonable $49.99. (Bonus points if you display it next to the Dune ornithopter set). While you wait, make sure to check out our complete guide to the deals and promotions that LEGO has in store for Black Friday 2024 right here.

LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335)

If you’re into the LEGO Leondardo da Vinci flying machine set, there’s a good chance that you’ll like the set that LEGO has deemed their showcase set for Black Friday 2024 – the LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335). Features tinclude 10 full sails, intricate rigging, and a multi-level deck with removable sections to view the port and starboard cabins and the ship’s steam engine. There are also 4 detachable lifeboats, a working ship wheel that operates the rudder, and more. As far as minifigures are concerned, it will include Sir Ernest Shackleton and photographer / cameraman Frank Hurley along with accessories that include a camera with a tripod, a stove, sleigh, 2 oars, a supplies crate, 2 pickaxes, a shovel, sextant and an ice ax.

The LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335) set will be available starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET November 28th / 29th here at the LEGO shop priced at $269.99. Between November 29th and December 2nd, LEGO Insiders will receive the Shackleton’s Lifeboat (40729) set as a free gift with purchase of The Endurance.

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.