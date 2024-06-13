LEGO Transformers Bumblebee Set Unveiled, Drops On July 1st

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In 2022, LEGO kicked off their Transformers partnership with the Optimus Prime (10302) set, and today fans are finally getting a second installment. The LEGO Icons Bumblebee (10338) has been officially revealed and, like its predecessor, the 950-piece Bumblebee set will be able to transform from Autobot to vehicle mode. The figure also features articulated joints, an ion blaster, a jetpack, and a display plaque.

The LEGO Transformers Bumblebee set appears to be scaled to the Optimus Prime set, and that means it will be cheaper at $89.99. LEGO Insiders will be able to order in early on June 30 / July 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here to score get the set ahead of time and score additional perks from LEGO. Everyone else will be able to pick up the set at the same time and in the same place on July 4th.

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the LEGO Shop's "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.

What is Transformers One about?

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. While working waste management in the bowels of Cybertron, Orion and D-16 meet workers B-127, a.k.a. Bumblebee, and Ariel, a.k.a. Elita-1, before embarking on a dangerous journey to the planet's surface world.

"I'm so excited and proud to be working with Hasbro and eOne to bring the first animated Transformers movie in almost 40 years to theaters for a never-before-told story," Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said when introducing the animated prequel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "I'm honored to have such incredible talents come together to portray these well-known and much-loved characters in an origin story at the heart of the franchise."

Rise For The Autobots

In a new report from the outlet The Wrap, it was revealed that Transformers: One not only received a standing ovation to cap off the film but a healthy amount of applause throughout the movie itself. When the film arrives in theaters on September 20th, it will be interesting to see if it will receive further standing ovations the world over.

In our interview with Cooley, the director was thrilled when it came to the animation of Transformers: One, stating that he is still in awe over what the creative team was able to accomplish, ""There's no swapping out models or waving our hands or putting a lot of smoke in front of 'em. They actually transform the way they actually would. And the thing that got me excited about that is we are on Cybertron, which is full of Transformers, which to me means that a character that is a Transformer should be able to transform as simply as going from a walk into a jog. It is just natural for them. So I want it to look natural for every character, so there's not a lot of extra effort put into it."