Lilo & Stitch Funko Pop and Bioworld Exclusives Launch For 626 Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this month, which makes the 2022 installment of Lilo & Stitch Day extra special. The yearly event takes place on June 26th thanks to Stitch's designation as Experiment 626 by Dr. Jumba Jookiba in the film. The day is generally marked by product reveals, so it's no surprise that Funko had something up their sleeve.

The Lilo & Stitch Annoyed Stitch Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 with a release date set for August. At the time of writing US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.

In addition to the Lilo & Stitch Pop figure, Bioworld also launched a cute mini backpack as an Entertainment Earth exclusive. It features Stitch's face as a detachable zipper pouch that fits snugly into the pocket on the front of the bag that's decorated with Lilo's dress pattern. Pre-orders are live here at EE for $69.99 with free US shipping (SUNFREE22) slated for October.

In other Lilo & Stitch news, you might recall that Disney put a live-action/CGI hybrid remake of Lilo & Stitch into development for Disney+ in 2020. Unfortunately, we haven't heard anything about the project since word came down that Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu was in talks to helm the film back in November of that same year. Beyond that, Mike Van Waes (The Crooked Man) has reportedly already written the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce the film following the success of Disney's Aladdin. Zoe Kent and Louie Provost are also attached to oversee production. Stay tuned for updates on the new Lilo & Stitch film.