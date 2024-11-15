This Lilo & Stitch LEGO Set Is On Sale And Selling Like Crazy

Back in March, a 730-piece Lilo & Stitch LEGO set (43249) launched that features a smiling Stitch decked out in a Hawaiian shirt, which is accented by a flower and an ice-cream cone. What’s more, the head and ears can be posed and the cone and flower can be easily removed to customize your display. It’s an adorable set, and a very hot seller here on Amazon thanks to a sale that drops the price to $55.99 (14% off).

According to he listing, over 10,000 of the Stitch LEGO sets have sold so far this month, which makes it one of the hottest sellers in the building toys category on Amazon at the time of writing.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be released exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025. It will see franchise co-creator Chris Sanders return as the voice of Stitch, with new cast members including Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, Sydney Agudong as Nani Pelekai, Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba, and Billy Magnussen as Agent Pleakley. Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee, who voiced Nani and David in the original film, will also be returning in new roles.

What Will the Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Be About?

Lilo & Stitch follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day. The project will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

“I would say that I had a lovely conversation with director Dean Fleischer Camp very early, before they began shooting,” Sanders explained to Vulture in a recent interview. “He gave me a call and asked if I wanted to return as the voice. I had yet to meet him in person, but we spoke until the battery on my phone gave out. He seemed to have a great enthusiasm for the project and seemed like a thoughtful guy. I only knew him from his film Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. Had I not been deeply embroiled in The Wild Robot, I may have tried to fly out there and visit the set or something. But this was their baby.”